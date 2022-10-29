State senator, veteran prosecutor vie in contentious race for Lancaster County Attorney

A heated race for Lancaster County Attorney pits a veteran incumbent who touts his more than three decades of experience as a prosecutor against a state legislator who promises to bring a different kind of experience to the office and a perspective more reflective of the community’s values.

Both Pat Condon, 60, a Republican who was appointed county attorney in 2018, then won an uncontested race for the office later that year, and Democrat Adam Morfeld, 37, a term-limited state senator and executive director of the nonprofit Civic Nebraska, say keeping the community safe is among their top priorities.

But they differ on how best to accomplish that in a race that started with the GOP asking a court to disqualify Morfeld as a candidate based on what’s been Condon’s core campaign issue: experience.

The GOP argued that Morfeld didn’t meet the qualifications to run for office, alleging he hadn’t practiced law “actively” for two years.

The Nebraska Supreme Court sided with Morfeld, who says he’s argued before the state's highest court, managed litigation teams, administers a legal advocacy organization and passed significant legislation as a member of the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee.

But Condon says his 32 years of experience as a prosecutor in Lancaster County and two years in Hall County are key, giving him insight into how to run the office and its programs effectively.

“(Attorneys) know they can come and ask me a question, and I probably have seen it, dealt with it at some point in time. And they know they can rely on me to have an answer for them,” he said. “And I think that's important. It comes down to knowledge of who the players are in the community, what things we can do to make things better.”

Morfeld says he would make accountability and transparency priorities in the office, and would focus on ways to free up resources to get people the services they need rather than charging felonies for nonviolent crimes, something he’s accused his opponent of doing.

“One of the reasons I'm running is I think we really need to start being more thoughtful about how we're holding accountable people that are committing nonviolent substance abuse, mental health and addiction-related crimes,” he said. “What that's going to do is it's going to free up resources for us to solve and prevent other types of violent crime.”

The county has several diversion and problem-solving courts, which Morfeld says have such narrow criteria many people aren’t eligible.

Condon said eligibility for the traditional pre-trial diversion program is narrow, but instead of broadening access, he’s created diversion programs that have different and less stringent requirements, aimed specifically at those with substance-abuse and mental health problems. A screening tool helps decide whether to place people in diversion or a problem-solving court.

Morfeld said the genesis of his decision to run stems from eight years on the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee and his frustration at opposition from the state's county attorneys to nearly every legislative reform effort.

“Looking at criminal justice reform I realized that the missing piece that we have in criminal justice work is having prosecutors and county attorneys that really, truly want to work with the Legislature to keep our communities safe and have strong public policy that does that,” he said.

Morfeld says the opposition is almost always because county attorneys fear losing prosecutorial discretion.

“We asked for the county attorney's assistance and partnership with developing and crafting these policies and … it's always, 'No, no, no, no,” he said. “I strongly believe that prosecutors should have discretion, but when that discretion makes our communities less safe, and is proven to make our communities less safe, that's when it becomes dangerous.”

Condon said giving prosecutors discretion is important and that some bills passed limiting it tie prosecutors’ hands, not allowing them to address issues and more dangerous offenders that fall outside the intended purpose of the laws.

“Not just (Morfeld) but a lot of those senators don’t live in our world, right? So they’re like ‘That will never happen,’” he said. “It does. It does. And … we’ve seen it happen.”

Campaign financing in the race has far outpaced most other county races this year, and if Morfeld wins he would be the first Democrat to hold the office since at least the 1960s.

Condon has raised more than $117,000, according to the latest filings with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission. More than half of those contributions come from Lincoln businessman Tom Peed and the Peeds' business, Sandhills Global.

A political action committee called Together Nebraska — with $250,000 in contributions from Tom and Shawn Peed — paid $69,000 for ads opposing Morfeld.

Including cash on hand at the beginning of the reporting period, Condon had more than $160,000 available and had spent about $42,500.

Morfeld has raised nearly $300,000 this year and had more than $400,000 available, including cash on hand at the beginning of the reporting period, according to Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure reports.

He has spent more than $236,000, and has attacked his opponent on various issues, including untested rape kits, charging simple drug and marijuana possession as felonies and Condon’s positions on abortion and medical marijuana — a ballot issue Morfeld led.

Condon has responded by accusing his opponent of being misleading or leveling false accusations, and that many of the attacks stem from a lack of understanding about how the system works.

One issue is rape kits: In 2018, Lincoln police reviewed cases associated with 353 untested rape kits as part of an internal audit and concluded the untested kits involved cases where the alleged offender knew the victim and the issue was consent, or there were circumstances where the victim wanted to remain anonymous or decided not to pursue an investigation.

Morfeld said it’s important to test all rape kits to help identify serial rapists, and he promised to create a more "victim-centered" office is he's elected.

One of Morfeld’s latest ads features the father of an alleged rape victim who says Condon “ignored a victim he was bound to protect” and wasn’t going to arrest the men accused or take them to trial until police forced his hand and arrested them without his approval.

In an interview, Condon said he knew the father was upset that the men weren’t arrested immediately, but that his office worked for months with police to gather more evidence and prosecutors knew that ultimately the men would be arrested.

Condon responded publicly, accusing Morfeld of misrepresenting his record, which prompted a second video from the father. Neither the ad nor video identify the accused, but the father has acknowledged it was a highly-publicized case involving two former Husker football players, one of whom was acquitted at trial. The other pleaded to false reporting, a misdemeanor.

As a county attorney, Morfeld said he would be transparent about the office's policy positions, because prosecutors are influential on a state policy level.

“I think it's important to have a county attorney that is representative of the views of the community on big issues like marijuana legalization, abortion care, and criminal justice reform writ large,” he said.

He also wants to hire an ombudsman in the county attorney's office who will create systems to track data on information such as charges, convictions and recidivism, and make them publicly available. When problems are identified, he said he'd bring together stakeholders to come up with solutions.

He said he brings a wealth of management experience to the office and an outside perspective the office has lacked for years. He pledged to hire a woman as chief deputy.

Condon said he has worked to make services such as the problem-solving and diversion programs available in counties across the state, and is interested in exploring a young adult court in Lancaster County, an intensive court to help young people charged with crimes turn their lives around.

He said he wants to do the job for the safety and security of residents of Lancaster County.

“I’m not a politician. I don’t plan to run for anything else. I don't want to do anything else ... I’m not sure I can say that about my opponent.”