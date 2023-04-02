Before long, motorists who need to renew their driver’s licenses, take a driver's test or get a state ID will need to head to the Highlands to what state officials promise will be a new, streamlined service center.

Last year, the Legislature passed a bill authorizing the state to reallocate revenue from driver’s licenses and state IDs — estimated at $660,000 a year — to create a new service center in Lancaster County.

For years motorists and those needing state IDs have gone to 500 W. O St. Until the pandemic, people who needed to renew their licenses without taking a test could go to the Lancaster County Treasurer’s office at 624 N. 46th St., but that stopped in 2020.

Since then, the West O Street site has been the only option, though most people can renew their driver’s licenses online.

Sen. Suzanne Geist cited the long wait lines and frustrating experience for customers at the West O site when she introduced the bill to reallocate the money, a measure ultimately rolled into another bill.

The West O site will close when the new office opens.

Lahm said the new site will have nearly double the workstations and will offer streamlined services, allowing customers to take driving tests, pay for them and be on their way, rather than having to take the test then wait in another line to pay for it.

The state issued a request for proposals and chose a site at 4700 Cattle Drive in the Highlands. The site will be developed by the Omaha-based White Lotus.

The other locations that submitted proposals included one in Air Park, two west of the Lincoln airport and one on Victory Lane, which is off of Sun Valley Boulevard.

White Lotus will build a new building for the service center, and the state will enter into a 20-year lease to operate there, Lahm said.

They hope to be able to open the new service center late next spring or early summer, she said.

Top Journal Star photos for March 2023