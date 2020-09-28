State officials defend decision to contract with Test Nebraska

But the speed with which the program came about, the lack of communication among the state's existing medical and public health infrastructure, as well as the use of a no-bid contract worth millions of dollars, raised the eyebrows of some state senators.

One of those lawmakers, Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh, introduced a resolution to study how the Test Nebraska program came about and examine what changes — if any — the Legislature could make ahead of a renewal next year.

She also said she wanted lawmakers to hear why the University of Nebraska Medical Center, the Nebraska Public Health Lab, local health departments and others weren't looped in on the initial choice to hire a trio of out-of-state companies.

"This all came together over a very short period of time," Cavanaugh said during Monday's hearing. "I reached out to county public health departments and to UNMC, and there were no conversations with either prior to this contract to even see what their capabilities are."

Cavanaugh said initial reports about the Test Nebraska program also raised concern about access for some Nebraskans, particularly those who are blind or deaf, those with developmental disabilities, as well as those who do not speak English.