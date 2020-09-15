State, NU won't cut take part in temporary payroll tax cut

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Employees of both the state and the University of Nebraska won't participate in President Donald Trump's offer to defer payroll taxes for the remainder of this year.

In August, Trump signed a presidential memorandum that would allow employers to choose to defer paying Social Security taxes for the remainder of this year as a way to provide temporary economic relief from the pandemic.

But, his plan would require employees to pay back the deferred payroll taxes in the first four months of 2021 -- January through April -- unless Congress acts to forgive them.

For state employees, who pay 6.2% of their taxable wages into Social Security and are matched by a 6.2% contribution from the state, recouping the taxes would mean substantially less pay for them early next year, the Department of Administrative Services said in a memorandum obtained by the Journal Star.

"Primarily due to the detriment this would cause to teammates, in the form of a significant net pay reduction over a four-month period, the state has elected not to participate in the deferral," wrote Philip Olsen, the state accounting administrator.

Employees will not have the option of voluntarily enrolling into the program either, Olsen added.