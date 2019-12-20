State moving ahead on South Beltway project

But that time frame doesn't fit with the value of this project, which is opening the road from one end to the other, allowing through traffic to bypass the city, he said.

Crews will need to move 8 million cubic yards of dirt to build the freeway, a large and complex project made even more so by its accelerated timeline.

Hawkins' higher-than-expected bid comes as officials are dealing with higher costs on other projects likely resulting from flooding-related, emergency road repairs this year, Schneweis said.

Lancaster County Engineer Pam Dingman agrees and said her staff saw how flooding projects drove up construction prices and demand for construction and road materials like rock.

And those projects came amid a building boom in Nebraska, with all of the metro areas growing, she said.

"When you start pushing in the rest of these projects, you start seeing the prices go up," Dingman said.

Schneweis and the team reviewing the South Beltway bid considered all those factors.

"Although the bid was higher than we were hoping for that, it was something we could move forward with," Schneweis said.