State moving ahead on South Beltway project

Transportation leaders stayed the course on Nebraska's largest state highway project Friday and awarded a $352 million construction contract for the South Beltway, even though the lone bid overshot the project's budget.
Hawkins Construction of Omaha will build the 11-mile four-lane freeway linking Nebraska 2 and U.S. 77 on the south side of Lincoln. The state expects construction on an accelerated three-year timeline to begin by May.
The project will ease traffic flow through Lincoln and provides a tremendous economic development opportunity, Nebraska Department of Transportation Director Kyle Schneweis said in announcing the contract.
"After four decades of work, it is time to say 'yes' and get it started,” he told reporters on a conference call.
Cost estimates for the South Beltway have risen from $120 million in 2002 to the most recent $300 million figure that included design, right-of-way acquisition and costs to move utilities.
The $352 million construction bid is likely to push the total cost of the project to near $400 million.
The state plans to use an innovative financing approach for the project, with the contractor to complete the work in three years but be paid for the work over eight years.
Typically large roads projects are done in phases, spread out over multiple years, and the state had initially planned to build the South Beltway over eight to 10 years, Schneweis said.
But that time frame doesn't fit with the value of this project, which is opening the road from one end to the other, allowing through traffic to bypass the city, he said.
Crews will need to move 8 million cubic yards of dirt to build the freeway, a large and complex project made even more so by its accelerated timeline.
Hawkins' higher-than-expected bid comes as officials are dealing with higher costs on other projects likely resulting from flooding-related, emergency road repairs this year, Schneweis said.
Lancaster County Engineer Pam Dingman agrees and said her staff saw how flooding projects drove up construction prices and demand for construction and road materials like rock.
And those projects came amid a building boom in Nebraska, with all of the metro areas growing, she said.
"When you start pushing in the rest of these projects, you start seeing the prices go up," Dingman said.
You have free articles remaining.
Schneweis and the team reviewing the South Beltway bid considered all those factors.
"Although the bid was higher than we were hoping for that, it was something we could move forward with," Schneweis said.
The state will know what it needs to pay out in later years of its build-finance arrangement, which is a benefit over a phased approach in which costs could increase, he said.
The construction cost in the South Beltway bid includes Hawkins' cost to finance construction, according to a Transportation Department spokeswoman.
The Transportation Department believes it can complete the South Beltway without needing to siphon funds away from other roads projects it has planned, Schneweis said.
Rebidding the project wasn't a suitable option, with the only guarantee of delaying construction for a year, he said.
He couldn't say whether the financing method spelled out in bid documents limited the number of firms that could do the work.
City and state leaders have been hoping and planning for the South Beltway for over three decades. The freeway would reduce traffic congestion, particularly semi traffic, on Nebraska 2 from Ninth Street to Yankee Hill Road.
The federal government, city of Lincoln and the Railroad Transportation Safety District have contributed $75 million toward the project.
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird saluted the great partnership between local and state officials.
"We are pleased to be moving forward with them on this major transportation priority," Gaylor Baird said in a statement.
Hawkins Construction has been involved in a number of the state's key projects, beginning in 1922 when the University of Nebraska picked the firm to build Memorial Stadium, according to the company's website.
Notable construction projects Hawkins completed since 2000 include the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Durham Research Center, the widening of Interstate 80 to six lanes from Omaha to the Platte River and Omaha’s elevated West Dodge Expressway.
Lincoln-area projects in Hawkins' portfolio include the "Big X" intersection of Salt Creek Roadway and Antelope Valley Parkway, the unique diverging diamond at the Northwest 48th Street interchange and the 14th and Superior streets roundabout.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.