State canvassing board certifies Nebraska results of Nov. 3 election

Recounts were waived in three of the four races, however.

A recount in the Lower Platte North NRD, where David Lawrence and John Hannah were separated by a single vote -- 9,821 to 9,820 -- will take place on Wednesday, with the state canvassing board scheduled to reconvene Friday to certify those results.

With certification of the other results, the 10-day clock begins for Ricketts to declare several ballot initiatives passed and in effect -- Initiative 428, which caps payday loan rates at 36%, and Initiatives 429, 430 and 431, which authorize casino gaming at horse tracks, create a state gaming commission, and direct tax money to property tax relief.

Monday's results will be followed by the Dec. 14 vote of the Electoral College. Nebraska will split its votes for the second time, awarding President-elect Joe Biden a lone vote after he won Nebraska's 2nd congressional district.

Following the meeting Ricketts echoed Evnen, saying he was confident in the state's election system throughout the process.

"Hearing we had a record number of voters and everything went smoothly … is a great testament to all their work," the governor said.