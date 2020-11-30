 Skip to main content
State canvassing board certifies Nebraska results of Nov. 3 election
Nebraskans turned out in record fashion for the Nov. 3 election, with a total of 966,920 registered voters casting ballots.

The record high -- a total of 76% of registered voters took part in the democratic process -- went off smoothly, Secretary of State Bob Evnen told the State Board of Canvassers on Monday.

The board, which in addition to Evnen, includes Gov. Pete Ricketts, Treasurer John Murante, Chief Deputy Attorney General David Bydalek, and State Auditor Charlie Janssen, unanimously certified the results.

"Our general election, by and large for the most part, and overwhelmingly so, was uneventful," Evnen said. "Particularly when compared with some other states."

Evnen lauded Nebraskans for being undaunted by the coronavirus pandemic in participating in the election, and thanked county election officials, precinct volunteers, state elections office employees and vendors for ensuring voters could cast a ballot safely and securely.

"I am grateful to all of them, as I think Nebraskans should be grateful to them," Evnen said.

He added later there had been no allegations of fraud brought to the Secretary of State's office in the 2020 election cycle.

Four races qualified for an automatic recount under state law: Subdistricts 3 and 4 of the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District; Subdistrict 5 of the Lower Platte North NRD; and Subdistrict 1 of the Lower Elkhorn NRD.

Recounts were waived in three of the four races, however.

A recount in the Lower Platte North NRD, where David Lawrence and John Hannah were separated by a single vote -- 9,821 to 9,820 -- will take place on Wednesday, with the state canvassing board scheduled to reconvene Friday to certify those results.

With certification of the other results, the 10-day clock begins for Ricketts to declare several ballot initiatives passed and in effect -- Initiative 428, which caps payday loan rates at 36%, and Initiatives 429, 430 and 431, which authorize casino gaming at horse tracks, create a state gaming commission, and direct tax money to property tax relief.

Monday's results will be followed by the Dec. 14 vote of the Electoral College. Nebraska will split its votes for the second time, awarding President-elect Joe Biden a lone vote after he won Nebraska's 2nd congressional district.

Following the meeting Ricketts echoed Evnen, saying he was confident in the state's election system throughout the process.

"Hearing we had a record number of voters and everything went smoothly … is a great testament to all their work," the governor said.

Ricketts said he won't push for any legislation to make Nebraska a winner-takes-all state in the Electoral College, but said he would again support a bill if it's introduced in the Legislature beginning in January.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

