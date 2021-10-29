State agency dismisses complaint against Lancaster County sheriff concerning marijuana petition challenge

The Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission has dismissed a complaint filed against Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner related to his successful challenge of the medical marijuana petition drive.

John Cartier, an attorney who worked with Nebraska Families for Medical Cannabis, asked the commission in April to review whether Wagner violated state law by not disclosing who paid legal fees for the petition challenge.

Both Cartier and Wagner said the complaint had been dismissed.

State law requires elected officials to report any gift more than $100 in value on a Statement of Financial Interests, which is filed annually with the state office responsible for administering election laws.

Cartier said the commission found the legal fees for the challenge were not considered a gift because Wagner had not solicited the money.

Complaints made to the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission are not made public unless the subject of the complaint invokes the right to do so or the commission enters an order finding a violation occurred, said Executive Director Frank Daley.

The commission has not entered an order finding that Wagner violated the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Act, he said.