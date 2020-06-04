You are the owner of this article.
StarTran will receive $9.8 million as part of national coronavirus relief package
StarTran Ridership

Wearing a mask for protection, Teri Stoppel waits for a StarTran bus Thursday, March 26, at the Gold's Building in downtown Lincoln.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

StarTran will receive a $9.8 million grant to support essential travel and workers as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the U.S. Department of Transportation said in a news release Thursday.

The $25 billion in grant money will allow the nation’s public transportation systems to continue providing necessary services during the coronavirus pandemic.

“These federal funds will support operating assistance to transit agencies of all sizes providing essential travel and supporting transit workers across the country who are unable to work because of the public health emergency,” Federal Transit Administration acting administrator K. Jane Williams said in the release.

In addition to the CARES Act funding, officials recommended public transit systems reduce the risk of coronavirus among transit employees and passengers with measures such as face coverings, social distancing, frequent hand washing and facility and vehicle cleaning.

