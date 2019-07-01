Natalia Wittstruck waits as long as an hour on weekdays at the intersection of 11th and N streets to transfer buses at the city's StarTran hub.
The awnings of the Gold's Building along N Street provide some cover from the elements and needed shade on hot days like Thursday.
But the wait to switch buses on cold or snowy days in the winter can be harsh, Wittstruck said.
"Summer's better," she said.
Ahmad Al-Shemmeri has been riding the Arnold Heights line downtown for his job as an architect for 10 years.
Gold's Building bathrooms are off-limits to bus riders waiting on their connection, he said.
Many cross 11th Street to use a restroom off an alley between O and N streets, but sometimes that means risking a missed connection.
More than a half-dozen bus riders interviewed as they waited for connections like the idea of a modernized transfer hub.
StarTran wants to hire an outside firm to study where the city could build a new covered bus transfer center better equipped than the city's most common transfer point outside the Gold's Building.
The center has problems with traffic congestion, poor pedestrian circulation, trash, loitering and smoking.
More than 10,600 people ride the city's buses circulating 15 routes through this central point, according to StarTran.
"This transit hub was never built to serve as a bus transfer station," said the request seeking bids from firms to conduct the study. "It lacks basic infrastructure and amenities conducive to efficiently transfer bus riders, does not encourage multi-modal options such as bicyclists using bus service and has pedestrian safety and security issues."
StarTran Manager Michael Davis had previously sought a $19 million federal grant in 2015 to pay for a $28 million transit hub at Ninth and M streets, the site of the former Karma nightclub.
But the city's grant request wasn't funded in what was described as a highly competitive bidding process. Omaha had received a $14.5 million grant for a rapid transit bus system the year before.
Davis declined to comment on the feasibility study, saying he didn't want his comments to influence the bidding process.
In the study, the city wants to see proposals for a transit transfer hub with covered boarding areas, interior passenger amenities, connections between passenger platforms and connections to other modes of transportation, according to the request.
Four University of Nebraska-Lincoln bus routes don't overlap with the current transfer point.
The transportation center previously proposed would have featured heated and air-conditioned indoor waiting areas, StarTran administrative offices, bicycle storage and vendor space for a coffee shop or café and would have been built on the block bounded by Ninth and 10th streets, and M and N streets.