StarTran waiving bus fares, reducing hours as ridership declines, piloting on-demand service in Lincoln

Lincoln will pilot an on-demand transportation service beginning in mid-April to help fill the gaps from the Saturday service model, the mayor announced.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department Director Liz Elliott said the program, which will use vans, had already been planned prior to the pandemic, but transportation staff members rolled it out sooner because they believe it may offer needed benefits to the city's transit system during this time.

Originally, StarTran officials aimed to see its benefits for the HandiVan services, where rides are scheduled for passengers with disabilities or who are unable to ride fixed-route buses.

"However, with this pandemic, we are rolling it out to try to fill in the gaps because we do realize that this reduced bus service will cause some difficulties and challenges for some of the public still trying to get to and from work in those early hours of the day or later in the evening," Elliott said.

The project will use a mobile app allowing people to arrange transportation minutes before their ride, much like with the ride-share services Uber and Lyft, Elliott said.

As part of the overall StarTran changes, the city has suspended its downtown trolley bus service, she said.