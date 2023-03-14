Five StarTran routes will return from hourly to half-hour service beginning Thursday.

Those include routes 40 (Heart Hospital), 41 (Havelock), 42 (Bethany), 49 (University Place) and 53 (SouthPointe).

StarTran had reduced service to hourly stops in August because of low staffing related to the pandemic. Now that staffing has increased, the city is returning those five routes back to 30-minute service, said Lincoln Transportation and Utilities spokeswoman Erika Hill.

Service on those five routes had been reduced because they had the lowest ridership. Because of hiring fairs and other efforts, StarTran needs just seven more bus operators to be fully staffed.

Updated schedules will be available on the RideLNK mobile app and on the transit.lincoln.ne.gov. The city’s on-demand shared ride service, VANLNK, and paratransit service are also available.

To apply to become a bus operator, visit NextStopLNK.com.

