The first of two public hearings on the proposed street repair projects being paid for by a new Lincoln sales tax will be Wednesday.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission will hold a hearing at 1 p.m. in the City Council chambers, 555 S. 10th St.
Earlier this month, an advisory committee overseeing how the new quarter-cent sales tax is being spent recommended three arterial streets be repaired beginning in 2020, along with a series of streets in four residential neighborhoods.
The arterial projects were 40th Street from Nebraska 2 to Clifford Drive, 48th Street from Nebraska 2 to Pioneers Boulevard and 70th Street from Colfax Avenue to Havelock Avenue.
The residential street projects were in the Havelock, Zeman Elementary, Southwood and McPhee Elementary neighborhoods.
More information on those projects is available at Streets.lincoln.ne.gov.
The City Council will have a public hearing on these recommendations Nov. 25 at 5:30 p.m.
The six-year sales tax earmarked for street repairs is expected to generate $13 million a year. At least 25 percent must be used to build new streets on the city's growing edges and 1.5% must be sent to the Railroad Transportation Safety District to save for improvements at 33rd Street and Cornhusker Highway.
City officials plan to spend 73.5% on repairing existing streets.