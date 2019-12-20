21st birthday party invite: Come testify about climate change at a public meeting in Lincoln with me

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Board members didn't respond to comments made by McGuire and her fellow testifiers after the public comment period ended.

CEO Kevin Wailes told the Lincoln City Council last month that LES is committed to finding the best ways to do it.

Between 2010 and 2018, the utility has reduced its carbon emissions by 32%, Wailes said.

Renewable energy sources comprise about a third of the LES production base, with coal and natural gas marking the other two-thirds.

And LES tries to keep the utility diversified so, long-term, its customers aren't adversely affected by any one decision, he told the council.

Kat Werner, a fellow UNL student and friend of McGuire's, pointed to the trauma of seeing her childhood friend's Bellevue home under 6 feet of water last March because of the historic flooding.

She doesn't want to ever be desensitized to that, and severe weather is an effect of climate change that policymakers need to consider, she said.

"Please vote and act as if you were my age," Werner said.