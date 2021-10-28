'Springboard for action': Lincoln mapping project outlines links between poverty, race and health

"Our work as a city, as a community, is to make sure every census tract and every neighborhood and every person has access to opportunities that help improve their health and their lives and their families' future," she said. "That's what this is really about. ... It's not about a map. It's about the people on the map."

The data for the 2021 maps draws from 2019 data and tell a story about a growing city.

While poverty in Lincoln dropped by 2.5% from 2017 to 2019, poverty as a whole is up in a big-picture context -- in 1980, 8.6% lived in poverty, while 12.5% lived in poverty in 2019, and that was before the impacts of COVID-19.

The maps showing those in poverty and neighborhoods with high minority populations -- roughly west and north Lincoln -- are practically the same.

The data also spells out connections between poverty and access to medical care -- such as prenatal and doctor visits -- and life expectancy. For example, in tracts where poverty is greater than 30%, the average life expectancy is 72 years, while in areas where poverty is less than 5% it's 82 years.

Poverty is, in its essence, the cause of causes, said Siebel,