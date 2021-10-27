Split decision on solar farm planned east of Lincoln

A large solar project proposed east of Lincoln has run into a bit of a snag.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission on Wednesday approved an amended special permit for the portion of the 250-megawatt project that's in the city's jurisdiction, but it failed to approve a special permit to allow the portion that's in the county's purview.
The project, which is proposed by Ranger Power, would cover about 2,800 acres of land in an area roughly from 120th to 190th streets and from O Street to Havelock Avenue. About half is in an area that's under the city's control, and the other half is in an area controlled by the county.
The project is opposed by dozens of people who live in the area, many of whom testified Wednesday and expressed concerns about the potential for lowered property values and fire, safety and environmental hazards.
One of the opponents' biggest complaints is a zoning change adopted recently by the Lancaster County Board that allows solar panels on outlots that are part of agricultural community unit plans.
"This does not belong in our outlots," said Matt Franson, who noted the irony of the fact that covenants on his lot prevent him from having solar panels on his house or land.
Some land owners, because of how their house sits, face the prospect of having solar panels on three sides.
Commissioner Dick Campbell offered an amendment to the city special permit addition that would have disallowed solar panels in outlots in community unit plans (CUPs) in the city's jurisdiction, something the Planning Commission had recommended for the outlots in the county jurisdiction — and which the County Board chose not to follow. But the amendment lost on a 4-3 vote.
Mick Von Busch, who has been one of the most vocal opponents of the plan, said he realizes that the project is likely to pass, but he believes officials should take more time to consider issues neighbors have raised.
"We can take a pause and make sure it goes in properly, safely," he said. "There's no harm in stepping back."
In the end, the commission unanimously voted in favor of amending the city permit, but, after adding some conditions to the county permit, including requiring a road maintenance agreement with the county and prohibiting any permanent impacts to wetlands areas, failed to garner the necessary five votes to move it along.
Several of the commissioners seemed troubled by the fact that people in agricultural CUPs are faced with having solar panels put essentially in their backyards with no say over the matter.
Commission Chairwoman Tracy Edgerton said it felt like the county was pushing forward one of its priorities — renewable energy — "on the backs of these homeowners."
Ultimately, Edgerton voted in favor of the permit, but the two newest members of the commission — Rich Rodenburg and Maribel Cruz — did not, leaving it one vote short of the number needed to advance it.
Because of that, the commission will need to vote on it again at its next meeting.
The states producing the most solar energy
States Producing the Most Solar Energy
The use of solar power continues to grow rapidly in the US
Renewables still lag behind natural gas coal and nuclear
California leads the US in solar energy production
15. South Carolina
14. Virginia
13. Massachusetts
12. New Jersey
11. Colorado
10. Minnesota
9. New Mexico
8. Georgia
7. Utah
6. Florida
5. Texas
4. Nevada
3. Arizona
2. North Carolina
1. California
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.