Split decision on solar farm planned east of Lincoln

Commissioner Dick Campbell offered an amendment to the city special permit addition that would have disallowed solar panels in outlots in community unit plans (CUPs) in the city's jurisdiction, something the Planning Commission had recommended for the outlots in the county jurisdiction — and which the County Board chose not to follow. But the amendment lost on a 4-3 vote.

Mick Von Busch, who has been one of the most vocal opponents of the plan, said he realizes that the project is likely to pass, but he believes officials should take more time to consider issues neighbors have raised.

"We can take a pause and make sure it goes in properly, safely," he said. "There's no harm in stepping back."

In the end, the commission unanimously voted in favor of amending the city permit, but, after adding some conditions to the county permit, including requiring a road maintenance agreement with the county and prohibiting any permanent impacts to wetlands areas, failed to garner the necessary five votes to move it along.

Several of the commissioners seemed troubled by the fact that people in agricultural CUPs are faced with having solar panels put essentially in their backyards with no say over the matter.