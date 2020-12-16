South of Downtown plan targets redevelopment that will not raise rents

In addition to focusing on housing quality and affordability, the plan also identifies strategies to improve safety, attract more amenities and services and increase access to economic opportunities.

Shawn Ryba, executive director of the organization, said the past few years have been a process of building a large table and getting everyone seated around it.

"We're just getting started," he said.

No one spoke in opposition to the plan, although one person, Peter Katt, said it could be made a lot better.

Katt, an attorney and real estate investor, said the plan doesn't address the lack of private-sector interest in investing in the area.

Until that problem is solved, "it can't get better," he said, because there isn't enough public money available to accomplish what the plan seeks.

Katt said the plan should have a target of getting the neighborhood to 30-40% owner-occupied properties.

"It will have the best impact of making this neighborhood better," he said.

Ryba, however, bristled at the notion that the neighborhood needs to be fixed, "because the neighborhood's not broken."