South of Downtown plan targets redevelopment that will not raise rents

Those who want to chart a vision for the area south of downtown are one step closer to accomplishing their goal.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission on Wednesday recommended approval of the South of Downtown Redevelopment and Strategic Plan, which would serve as a guide for redevelopment activities within the area that's roughly bounded by 10th and 17th streets from A to L.
The plan, which will now go to the City Council, is the culmination of more than three years of work by the South of Downtown Community Development Organization, the staff of which knocked on thousands of doors and hosted numerous meetings to find out what the priorities are for those who live in the area.
The group took what it learned and worked with the city's Urban Development Department to come up with what its director, Dan Marvin, called a hybrid plan that both approves tax-increment financing to pay for potential redevelopment activities and also "helps guide those efforts."
The plan's focus is on improving existing housing stock and encouraging appropriate infill developments while continuing to keep housing affordable in an area where 94% of the residents are renters.
A big focus, Marvin said, is on encouraging redevelopment projects that will not raise rents or could lead to displacement of some residents.
In addition to focusing on housing quality and affordability, the plan also identifies strategies to improve safety, attract more amenities and services and increase access to economic opportunities.
Shawn Ryba, executive director of the organization, said the past few years have been a process of building a large table and getting everyone seated around it.
"We're just getting started," he said.
No one spoke in opposition to the plan, although one person, Peter Katt, said it could be made a lot better.
Katt, an attorney and real estate investor, said the plan doesn't address the lack of private-sector interest in investing in the area.
Until that problem is solved, "it can't get better," he said, because there isn't enough public money available to accomplish what the plan seeks.
Katt said the plan should have a target of getting the neighborhood to 30-40% owner-occupied properties.
"It will have the best impact of making this neighborhood better," he said.
Ryba, however, bristled at the notion that the neighborhood needs to be fixed, "because the neighborhood's not broken."
Instead, it's broken institutions and policies that deny certain groups of people access to services such as health care and education that need to be fixed, he said.
"We need to invest in the people — and the property — but we first of all need to focus on the people part," Ryba said, noting that approving the South of Downtown plan is a good first step.
