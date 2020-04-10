South Beltway project clears financial obstacle, remains on schedule for 2023 opening

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The South Beltway remains primed to open on schedule after the state's contractor secured financing that pandemic panic in financial markets derailed last month.

Nebraska Department of Transportation Director Kyle Schneweis announced on Friday that Hawkins Construction of Omaha had shored up its ability to fund construction of the 11-mile east-west freeway.

Decades in the making, state lawmakers last year passed a new funding mechanism to allow the state to spread out payments for the South Beltway over an eight-year period while construction concluded in three years.

Hawkins was the only bidder on the project, and the state agreed to go forward with its $352 million construction plan.

Just as Hawkins was ready to seek financing, concern over the COVID-19 crisis prompted investors to pull more than $12 billion from the municipal bond market, where cities, schools and other issuers sell their debt to finance projects.

Transportation department staff have worked with Hawkins staff since March 23 to resolve the problem that threatened the project, Schneweis said.

"Today is a good day," Schneweis said in a news release.