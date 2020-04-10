South Beltway project clears financial obstacle, remains on schedule for 2023 opening

The South Beltway remains primed to open on schedule after the state's contractor secured financing that pandemic panic in financial markets derailed last month.
Nebraska Department of Transportation Director Kyle Schneweis announced on Friday that Hawkins Construction of Omaha had shored up its ability to fund construction of the 11-mile east-west freeway.
Decades in the making, state lawmakers last year passed a new funding mechanism to allow the state to spread out payments for the South Beltway over an eight-year period while construction concluded in three years.
Hawkins was the only bidder on the project, and the state agreed to go forward with its $352 million construction plan.
Just as Hawkins was ready to seek financing, concern over the COVID-19 crisis prompted investors to pull more than $12 billion from the municipal bond market, where cities, schools and other issuers sell their debt to finance projects.
Transportation department staff have worked with Hawkins staff since March 23 to resolve the problem that threatened the project, Schneweis said.
"Today is a good day," Schneweis said in a news release.
“When we are able to provide our industry partners the freedom and the flexibility to deliver, Nebraskans win. Neither the NDOT nor the Hawkins team skipped a beat in reacting to safeguard the project’s schedule."
The freeway will connect Nebraska 2 southeast of Lincoln with U.S. 77 southwest of Lincoln and aims to improve traffic flow through the city by giving non-local freight traffic a means to pass around Lincoln.
Early construction on the three-year project has continued all the while, as crews build box culverts, make drainage improvements, clear shrubs and trees.
Traffic closures were set to being in May.
