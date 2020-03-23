South Beltway construction continues, but contractor's financing falls through

Construction will continue on the South Beltway even as the contractor for Nebraska's largest-ever infrastructure project has failed to secure financing due to market instability from the COVID-19 outbreak, transportation officials announced Monday.

Nebraska Department of Transportation officials will continue to negotiate with Hawkins Construction of Omaha to resolve this challenge and keep the project moving forward, the department said in a news release.

Early construction on the three-year project continued Monday.

"Although this is a surprising development, NDOT remains committed to the Lincoln South Beltway project," Transportation Department Director Kyle Schneweis said in a news release.

"In some ways, for a project that has had so many hurdles, this is just one more. We could not have imagined the scenario that got us here today, but our team has been hard at work with the Hawkins team examining every possible option to minimize the potential impact on the project’s schedule."

Schneweis and Chris Hawkins of Hawkins Construction planned to comment further on the development during a teleconference Monday afternoon.