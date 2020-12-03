Smaller clean energy partnerships may pave way to LES decarbonization

Following a decade of expanded investment in wind energy and other renewable energy and the termination of a partnership with a local coal plant, Lincoln Electric System has committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions within the next 20 years.
LES Board members on Nov. 20 elected the goal following a yearlong study of the issue and surveys of local stakeholders, including the business community.
The goal sets the benchmark of offsetting the 2011 utility's emission levels as part of an effort to reduce its impact on the climate.
"Setting a zero-carbon goal was the right thing to do to ensure our community is prepared for the future," LES board member Eliot Bostar said in a news release about the newly adopted goal. "Scientists and economists around the world, including those in Nebraska, agree that taking action now to reduce carbon emissions is far more cost-effective than paying for the worst impacts of climate change in the future."
A recently published draft climate action plan commissioned by Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird warns Nebraska's climate may warm by as much as 5 degrees annually by 2050, and scientists have blamed greenhouse gases, such as those produced during energy production from fossil fuels, as key contributors to climate change.
Since 2010, LES has reduced its carbon emissions 42% while diversifying its power production fuel sources and increasing its annual renewable energy production by 40 percentage points.
Of its overall capacity, renewable energy generation comprises one-third of LES' production, matching the generation from natural gas and coal, according to the utility.
The move would play a large part in advancing the climate goal Gaylor Baird announced in October of an 80% reduction in carbon emissions in Lincoln by 2050.
LES joins 61 other utilities in the United States who have publicly set decarbonization goals, according to the Smart Electric Power Alliance.
LES is among four utilities nationwide seeking decarbonization by 2040, and its move is the most aggressive timeline for decarbonization of the public utilities in Nebraska, according to the data collected by the alliance.
LES' goal aims to achieve net zero carbon emissions 10 years earlier than Omaha Public Power District, which set a similar goal but covers a broader area.
In late 2019, OPPD's board set its 2050 decarbonization goal and prompted calls at LES meetings for the LES board to match its fellow public utility with a meaningful step to reduce its local impact on the climate.
LES CEO Kevin Wailes at the time said the utility benefited by not staking a goal because the utility could remain flexible to adapt to future challenges while continuing the work it had already been doing to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.
But with interest among board members in studying a goal, LES staff began assessing what such a goal might cost.
Projecting cost in the ever-changing energy industry is a challenge, so LES Resource and Transmission Planning Manager Scott Benson said he modeled the cost of the most aggressive goal that climate change activists had recommended to the board: 100% renewable energy production by 2030.
A longer horizon might give the utility more time and also more cost-effective options to achieve its goal, Benson told board members before their vote recently.
A survey of local businesses showed many favored a more conservative goal, but one board member during the meeting noted some high-demand energy customers, such as the Project Agate data center proposed for north of Lincoln, have expressed desire to receive energy entirely from renewable sources.
On. Nov. 18, Lincoln Independent Business Association Executive Director Bud Synhorst sent a memo to the LES board discouraging the board from adopting a goal until the utility can calculate the overall fiscal impact.
"I'm disappointed the LES board would vote to implement a plan without having a full scope of cost to the ratepayer and what it's going to cost moving forward," Synhorst said Nov. 25.
This year, the utility proposed a budget with no overall rate increase. The Lincoln City Council will vote on it Monday.
Though some board members expressed concern about the effects on cost, they voted unanimously to adopt the goal after several members said climate change poses a serious challenge and the board exists to make these hard choices.
Moving forward, LES' top energy minds believe the easiest measures to implement may have already been undertaken by LES in the last decade.
"We’re starting from a pretty good spot," Jason Fortik, LES Vice President for Power Supply, said in an interview.
In 2015, LES began receiving the energy production of a 50-turbine wind energy project in Oklahoma, the full production of a 56-turbine project in Kansas and the production of a 41-turbine project near Elgin, according to the LES website.
Those types of energy purchase agreements, along with other smaller-scale investments in renewable energy projects, serve as likely targets for the utility as it works to achieve its goal, Fortik said.
And continued innovation in energy production using renewable sources such as biofuels, wind, solar or hydroelectric, small-scale nuclear projects or even energy storage discoveries may help advance the 2040 goal, he said.
Some of the work to achieve the goal may come through energy efficiency advancements in consumer technology that collectively reduce the local demand at LES, Benson said.
Adopting the goal now gives LES the ability to plan ahead and make the transition responsibly, said LES board member Karen Griffin, a geologist and vice president at Olsson.
"This is just a first step," she said, "and there’s going to be a lot more to do over the next 20 years to reach this goal."
