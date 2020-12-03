Smaller clean energy partnerships may pave way to LES decarbonization

Following a decade of expanded investment in wind energy and other renewable energy and the termination of a partnership with a local coal plant, Lincoln Electric System has committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions within the next 20 years.

LES Board members on Nov. 20 elected the goal following a yearlong study of the issue and surveys of local stakeholders, including the business community.

The goal sets the benchmark of offsetting the 2011 utility's emission levels as part of an effort to reduce its impact on the climate.

"Setting a zero-carbon goal was the right thing to do to ensure our community is prepared for the future," LES board member Eliot Bostar said in a news release about the newly adopted goal. "Scientists and economists around the world, including those in Nebraska, agree that taking action now to reduce carbon emissions is far more cost-effective than paying for the worst impacts of climate change in the future."

A recently published draft climate action plan commissioned by Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird warns Nebraska's climate may warm by as much as 5 degrees annually by 2050, and scientists have blamed greenhouse gases, such as those produced during energy production from fossil fuels, as key contributors to climate change.