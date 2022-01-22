Several landowners appealing approval of solar farm near Lincoln

Landowners in an area east of Lincoln where a massive solar farm is planned are going to court to challenge approval of the project by the Lancaster County Board.

Attorneys representing a total of four landowners have filed two notices of appeal in Lancaster County District Court.

The appeals seek to have the County Board’s approval of the part of the proposed solar farm that falls in the county’s zoning jurisdiction revoked. The reasons cited include that it goes against state law and local regulations, that it is contrary to facts and evidence, and that it is “arbitrary, capricious and unreasonable.”

Ranger Power, a Chicago-based company, wants to build a 250-megawatt solar farm on about 2,800 acres spread out in an area stretching roughly from 120th to 190th streets and from O Street to Havelock Avenue.

The City Council approved a special permit for the part of the solar farm in its jurisdiction in October 2019, but approval of the county portion east of 148th Street has been more controversial.