Because of the political divide in our nation, trust in government does not come easy these days. It takes courage to recognize the issue and, in turn, overcome the problem with resolute belief in the system of government.
U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer shared her vision of Washington and its impact on her constituents back in Nebraska by making her second visit to the Executive Club at its weekly luncheon July 1 in the Nebraska Club in downtown Lincoln.
“I can’t stress strongly enough that people need to have faith in their government,” said the senior senator from Nebraska in her second term of office. “We need to have people to work for us in the federal government, local government and county organizations. We all have to work together.”
Fischer’s first visit to the club was the Monday before her election to the U.S. Senate in November 2012.
She now sits as a member on three Senate committees including the Senate Armed Services Committee, where she says she is committed to neutralizing growing threats to our stateside and our allies.
“I believe the primary responsibility of our government is to keep the country safe, and that means ensuring that our nation has a nuclear deterrent that is modern and effective,” said Fischer, who prior to her election to the Senate served as a state senator in the Nebraska Unicameral, representing the 43rd Legislative District since 2004.
Fischer said in terms of missile defense, she feels the United States has fallen behind in the past 10 years.
“Russia and China have moved past us with defense technology that we don’t have,” she said, referring to the capability of the rocket missile threats toward U.S. and defense satellites in space that help protect the country’s military assets and strategies.
She also pointed toward the newly crafted defense operating bill, which is in Congress and has a number of things that will affect Nebraska in terms of funding to Offutt Air Force Base and Camp Ashland, two areas impacted by recent flooding this past March.
Fischer makes a direct contribution toward infrastructure and technology funding and oversight in Nebraska in her role serving on the Senate’s Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, where she serves as chairman of the Subcommittee on Surface Transportation and Merchant Marine Infrastructure, Safety and Security.
In addition to bolstering the state’s infrastructure modifications, she said this committee has input on how broadband is deployed across the state so all communities, large and small, can take advantage of technological improvements. She pointed out that this can definitively impact the industries of agriculture and health, in particular tele-health education and deployment. She said it might not affect things for all today, but the future is vital.
“I know I don’t need a refrigerator that tells me that I need milk,” said Fischer. “But, my grandchildren are going to need things that require great technology and bandwidth.”
Born and raised in Lincoln, she and her husband of 40 years, Bruce, have three sons and three grandchildren. The Fischers have owned a ranching business near Valentine for the past 40 years, providing her with the experience of working with agricultural producers and rural and economic development groups across the state. So, Fischer effectively also sits on the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry.