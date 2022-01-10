See the winner of Lincoln's new flag design contest

Lincoln’s new flag — assuming the City Council approves the winner later this month — will be an art deco design inspired by Native artwork inside the state Capitol.

The City Council will hold a hearing Jan. 24 on a resolution approving the new flag, the result of a contest by the American Marketing Association and Lincoln Young Professionals.

“I couldn’t be happier with the results of the contest to redesign Lincoln’s flag,” said City Council Chair James Michael Bowers, who introduced the resolution Monday. “The new design is modern and fresh and reflects all the qualities of Lincoln that we want to celebrate and showcase to the rest of the world.”

The winning flag design, titled "All Roads Lead to Lincoln," was created by Ed Mejia, a local creative director, art director and graphic designer. His design was selected by a committee from a pool of more than 190 submissions from the public.