See the winner of Lincoln's new flag design contest
See the winner of Lincoln's new flag design contest

Art Deco Capitol

This flag design, titled "All Roads Lead to Lincoln," was created by Ed Mejia, a local creative director, art director, and graphic designer. His design for a new City of Lincoln flag was selected by a committee from a pool of more than 190 submissions.

 Designed by Ed Mejia

Lincoln’s new flag — assuming the City Council approves the winner later this month — will be an art deco design inspired by Native artwork inside the state Capitol.

The City Council will hold a hearing Jan. 24 on a resolution approving the new flag, the result of a contest by the American Marketing Association and Lincoln Young Professionals.

“I couldn’t be happier with the results of the contest to redesign Lincoln’s flag,” said City Council Chair James Michael Bowers, who introduced the resolution Monday. “The new design is modern and fresh and reflects all the qualities of Lincoln that we want to celebrate and showcase to the rest of the world.”

The winning flag design, titled "All Roads Lead to Lincoln," was created by Ed Mejia, a local creative director, art director and graphic designer. His design was selected by a committee from a pool of more than 190 submissions from the public.

Ed Mejia

Ed Mejia, a local creative director, art director, and graphic designer. COURTESY PHOTO

The teal green, navy blue and gold flag includes intersecting lines intended to capture the interconnection of technology, agriculture and commerce that have drawn people to Lincoln, according to Mejia. The beacon in the center symbolizes hope and optimism, as well as Lincoln’s reputation as a safe harbor for those seeking to make the community their home.

“I began the process of designing a submission for Lincoln’s next city flag by reflecting on the emotions I felt when I drove into town the first time," Mejia said. “Lincoln rises up out of the horizon, beaming with a sense of hope and optimism that is shared by both lifelong residents and recent refugees.”

Other recognizable imagery in the design include a sunrise, the state Capitol, and an aerial view of the traditional center of town (the star located at 13th and O streets).

The teal green is a nod to Lincoln’s verdant tapestry of parks, trails, trees, and green spaces —  and the home of the Arbor Day Foundation. The navy blue represents the groundwater aquifer, an abundant and valuable natural resource significant to the region. The gold represents a bright future and a place where all are warmly welcomed.

City of Lincoln flag

A contest sought to redesign the city of Lincoln's existing flag, adopted in 1932.

Members of the ReFlag Lincoln selection committee were Francisco Souto, University of Nebraska-Lincoln School of Art, Art History, & Design; Ed Zimmer, local historian; Alyssa Martin, Nelnet; Al Maxey, artist; Todd Ogden, president of the Downtown Lincoln Association; Suzanne Mealer, of the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska; Whitney Hansen, AMA Lincoln; and Mairead Safranek, Lincoln Young Professionals Group. The committee reviewed more than 6,000 comments from the public before making a final selection.

AMA and Lincoln YPG funded the contest by raising more than $20,000 from community sponsors and plan to cover the cost of purchasing new flags for the City of Lincoln. The city flag is flown at the Hall of Justice and at police and fire stations.

