Section of Folkways Boulevard to close for maintenance

Road construction will close Folkways Boulevard to traffic beginning Monday between North 30th Street and Hilltop Road.
Work is expected to continue through Dec. 4, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities said in a news release.
Those accessing Planet Fitness are asked to use North Hill Road. Other alternate routes include North 27th Street, Fletcher Avenue and North 33rd Street.
