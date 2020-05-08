Second search by local firm finds successor for Lancaster County's chief administrator

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lancaster County commissioners have elevated one of the County Board's attorneys to serve as the county's next chief administrative officer.

Dave Derbin will succeed Kerry Eagan in the post Eagan had held since the 1990s. Like Derbin, Eagan had previously held an advisory role to the board before being tapped to the chief administrator position.

The chief administrative officer prepares the information used by the board in making decisions, serves as a liaison between the board and county elected officials and oversees departments led by appointed officials, among other duties.

Derbin has worked as a deputy county attorney in Lancaster County since September 2015.

That role gave him the opportunity to develop relationships with County Board members and others working for the county and understand the variety of issues they work on daily, he said.

"Knowing the people made it impossible to pass up this opportunity," Derbin said. "Working closely with the commissioners, the administrative team, and the other County departments and elected offices made this position a natural fit."

Derbin was the board's unanimous choice after interviews with four candidates April 30.