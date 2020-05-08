Second search by local firm finds successor for Lancaster County's chief administrator

Lancaster County commissioners have elevated one of the County Board's attorneys to serve as the county's next chief administrative officer.
Dave Derbin will succeed Kerry Eagan in the post Eagan had held since the 1990s. Like Derbin, Eagan had previously held an advisory role to the board before being tapped to the chief administrator position.
The chief administrative officer prepares the information used by the board in making decisions, serves as a liaison between the board and county elected officials and oversees departments led by appointed officials, among other duties.
Derbin has worked as a deputy county attorney in Lancaster County since September 2015.
That role gave him the opportunity to develop relationships with County Board members and others working for the county and understand the variety of issues they work on daily, he said.
"Knowing the people made it impossible to pass up this opportunity," Derbin said. "Working closely with the commissioners, the administrative team, and the other County departments and elected offices made this position a natural fit."
After unsuccessful $20K search, Lancaster County looks to different firm in search for chief administrator
Derbin was the board's unanimous choice after interviews with four candidates April 30.
His hire came during the board's second search for a successor for Eagan, who had planned to retire at the end of 2019.
The previous search's choice, Rick Hoppe, declined the position in January, citing concerns his appointment had been perceived as political due to his activism in the Democratic Party and questioned his ability to serve the commissioners independently.
Deb Schorr, the longest serving member of the board, said Derbin's thoughtful approach to decision-making and strong communication skills made it easy to see him in the position.
It wasn't an easy decision, she said, because the second search conducted by a local firm yielded four strong candidates.
Board Chair Sean Flowerday said Derbin's legal background, analytical skills and experience with the work being done in the county stood out.
"He's just going to be able to hit the ground running," Flowerday said.
In his new role, Derbin will make $135,000.
Eagan will likely serve out the rest of the fiscal year, which ends June 30.
