Scooter's drive-thru at 10th and Van Dorn streets gets zoning OK from council

The Lincoln City Council on Monday approved a zoning change needed to let Scooter’s Coffee build a drive-thru location near 10th and Van Dorn streets, despite traffic concerns of some neighbors.

Tim Gergen, with Clark & Enersen, the design firm working with Scooter’s, said the current plan for the site will generate 70% less traffic than an original plan.

Sixteen years ago, the original site plan for the block bounded by Van Dorn Street, Hill Street and Ninth and 10th streets included a coffee shop with a drive-thru, a fast-food business with a drive-thru and a strip mall on the southern part of the block.

Instead, AutoZone now sits where the original coffee shop would have been, and Scooter’s wants to build a drive-thru on the northern portion of the lot.

Until the council vote, the zoning included several restrictions on the land, including no drive-thru businesses on the northern end of the lot.

Gergen said the updated site plan would include more landscaping, more green space around Scooter’s, increased distance from a nearby home from 70 to 125 feet and a fence to block headlight glare. The developers also would remove one access point to Hill Street.

But Dorothy Zordel, who lives on Hill Street, said she didn't know why another coffee shop was necessary, and when AutoZone was built last year, it created such a mess she could barely get out of her driveway.

"You’ve got a neighborhood there,” she said. “Leave it that way, rather than lining someone’s deep pockets.”

Scooter’s representatives had extensive meetings with neighbors, and the president of the neighborhood association told the City-County Planning Commission the business had made much-appreciated changes based on neighbors’ feedback, but the group would like to see a traffic study done on the area.

Gergen mentioned a traffic study showing Scooter’s would generate 84 automobile trips in the afternoon, 70% less than the earlier plans.

Councilwoman Sändra Washington asked if they had looked at morning traffic counts — when the bulk of the coffee-goers would likely come through the business.

Gergen said they hadn’t, and Washington made a motion to delay the vote until that could be done. The motion failed. The vote on removing the zoning restriction was unanimous.

