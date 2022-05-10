Schulte beats incumbent Schorr for Lancaster County Board seat

Matt Schulte, who campaigned on being a strong conservative voice on the Lancaster County Board, unseated incumbent Deb Schorr, the longest-serving commissioner seeking her sixth term.
Schorr and Schulte ran nearly neck-and-neck in the early returns but in the end Schulte pulled ahead by more than 1,200 votes. Panama Village Board Chairman Travis Filing, 47, came in a distant third.
“I feel very encouraged right now,” Schulte said, with about two-thirds of the Lancaster County precinct results counted. “We worked really hard . . . I feel like this is a good reflection of people wanting some change.”
The District 3 seat — which covers the southern part of the county — was the only primary contest for Lancaster County Board races, with three Republican candidates vying for the job.
No Democrats are running, so the Republican winner in the primary will be unopposed in November’s general election.
Schorr, who was first elected in 2002, said she felt good about keeping her campaign positive.
“We stayed positive on our message about property taxes and infrastructure,” she said. “Twenty years is a lot to look back on, but I’m very proud of my record of service.”
Schulte, 42, Campus Life executive director, served one term on the Lincoln Board of Education after being elected in 2015 and made an unsuccessful bid for county treasurer.
During the campaign, Schulte touted his conservative values in the face of what he said was a liberal city government, and used an 18-year-old vote on human services grants in an attempt to paint Schorr as a supporter of Planned Parenthood. She said she was pro-life and noted that she — along with the rest of the board at the time — did not approve a grant to Planned Parenthood.
Schulte said he was interested in juvenile justice issues, and limiting property tax growth and infrastructure would be among his priorities.
In District 1, which covers central Lincoln, incumbent Sean Flowerday of Lincoln, a Democrat, and Cameron Hall of Lincoln, a Republican, both advanced to the general election.
The same is true in the northwestern District 5, where Democrat Rick Vest of Lincoln, the incumbent, will advance along with Republican Jason Krueger of Lincoln.
Photos and Videos: Nebraska's 2022 primary election
Watch now: Republican nominee Jim Pillen addresses supporters
ELN Jim Pillen 5.10
Nebraska Republican gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen mingles among a crowd of supporters during an election night party at the Embassy Suites on Tuesday in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
ELN Jim Pillen 5.10
Republican gubernatorial nominee Jim Pillen talks with supporters at his election night party on Tuesday in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
ELN Jim Pillen 5.10
Nebraska Republican gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen (right) speaks the Nebraska Farm Bureau's Mark McHargue during an election night party at the Embassy Suites on Tuesday in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
ELN Jim Pillen 5.10
Mark McHargue of the Nebraska Farm Bureau speaks during an election night party for Jim Pillen at the Embassy Suites on Tuesday in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
ELN Jim Pillen 5.10
Joe Kelly, Jim Pillen's pick for lieutenant governor, gives an update on the race during an election night party at the Embassy Suites on Tuesday in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
ELN Jim Pillen 5.10
A crowd of supporters cheer as Republican Jim Pillen takes the lead in the gubernatorial race during an election night party at the Embassy Suites on Tuesday in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
ELN Jim Pillen 5.10
Gov. Pete Ricketts talks about gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen at an election night party on Tuesday at the Embassy Suites in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
ELN Jim Pillen 5.10
Gov. Pete Ricketts talks about gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen at an election night party on Tuesday at the Embassy Suites in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
ELN Jim Pillen 5.10
Jim Pillen speaks to supporters after winning the Republican gubernatorial nomination on Tuesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
ELN Jim Pillen 5.10
University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen accepts the nomination for the Republican gubernatorial primary during an election night party at the Embassy Suites on Tuesday in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
ELN Jim Pillen 5.10
University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen accepts the nomination for the Republican gubernatorial primary during an election night party at the Embassy Suites on Tuesday in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
ELN Jim Pillen 5.10
University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen smiles to applause as he is named the winner of the Nebraska Republican gubernatorial primary during an election night party at the Embassy Suites on Tuesday in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
ELN Jim Pillen 5.10
University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen (center) gives a thumbs-up to supporters after winning the Republican gubernatorial nomination.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
ELN Mike Flood 5.10
Mike Flood (center) raises his fist to applause after claiming the Republican nomination for the 1st Congressional District during an election night party at the Embassy Suites in Lincoln on Tuesday. His wife Mandi and son Brenden accompanied him on stage.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
ELN Mike Flood 5.10
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts introduces state Sen. Mike Flood during an election night party at the Embassy Suites on Tuesday in Lincoln. Flood won the Republican nomination for the 1st Congressional District.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
ELN Mike Flood 5.10
A supporter of Mike Flood wears a pin for him and for gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen during an election night party at the Embassy Suites on Tuesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
ELN Mike Flood 5.10
Mike Flood speaks to his supporters after claiming the Republican nomination for the 1st Congressional District during an election night party at the Embassy Suites in Lincoln on Tuesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
ELN Mike Flood 5.10
A supporter of Mike Flood wears a pin for him and sticker for voting during an election night party Tuesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
ELN Mike Flood 5.10
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts introduces state Sen. Mike Flood during an election night party at the Embassy Suites on Tuesday in Lincoln. Flood won the Republican nomination for the 1st Congressional District.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
ELN Mike Flood 5.10
Mike Flood speaks to supporters while his wife, Mandi, looks on during an election night party Tuesday at the Embassy Suites in Lincoln. Flood won the Republican nomination for the 1st Congressional District.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Watch now: Patty Pansing Brooks addresses supporters
Patty Pansing Brooks, 5.10
Patty Pansing Brooks (left), the Democratic nominee for the 1st Congressional District, talks with Katie Taddeucci of Lincoln during an election night party Tuesday at the Happy Raven in Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Charles Herbster, 5.10
Supporters of Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster wait for election results Tuesday at Lincoln Station.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Charles Herbster, 5.10
A truck supporting the Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster is seen outside his election night watch party Tuesday at Lincoln Station.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Charles Herbster, 5.10
Supporters of Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster wait for election results on Tuesday at Lincoln Station.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Charles Herbster, 5.10
Supporters of Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster wait for election results on Tuesday at Lincoln Station.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Charles Herbster, 5.10
Lt. Gov. Mike Foley waits for election results at the watch party of Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster on Tuesday at Lincoln Station.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Charles Herbster, 5.10
Supporters of Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster wait for his speech Tuesday at Lincoln Station.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Charles Herbster, 5.10
Supporters of Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster wait for election results Tuesday at Lincoln Station.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Charles Herbster, 5.10
Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster gives a concession speech on Tuesday at Lincoln Station.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Charles Herbster, 5.10
Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster greets a supporter after his concession speech on Tuesday at Lincoln Station.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Charles Herbster, 5.10
Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster gives a concession speech on Tuesday at Lincoln Station.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Charles Herbster, 5.10
Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster gives a concession speech, on Tuesday at Lincoln Station.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Charles Herbster, 5.10
LINCOLN, NEB. - 05/10/2022 - Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster gives a concession speech, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Lincoln Station. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Charles Herbster, 5.10
Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster greets a supporter after his concession speech on Tuesday at Lincoln Station.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Election Day Voting 5.10
A voter makes their way into their precinct's polling location at American Lutheran Church on Tuesday in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Election Day Voting 5.10
A woman casts her vote on May 10 in Lincoln, Nebraska.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Election Day Voting 5.10
A man casts his ballot on May 10 in Lincoln, Nebraska.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Election Day Voting 5.10
Terri Rotolo Hatch (right) helps a voter find their voting location at the Union at the University of Nebraska on May 10 in Lincoln, Nebraska.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Election Day Voting 5.10
Tim Brox fills out his voting ballot at the Redeemer Lutheran Church offices on May 10 in Lincoln, Nebraska.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Election Day Voting 5.10
Dave Hohbein places his vote at Lincoln North Star High School on May 10 in Lincoln, Nebraska.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist
@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSreist
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.