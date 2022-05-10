Schulte beats incumbent Schorr for Lancaster County Board seat

Matt Schulte, who campaigned on being a strong conservative voice on the Lancaster County Board, unseated incumbent Deb Schorr, the longest-serving commissioner seeking her sixth term.

Schorr and Schulte ran nearly neck-and-neck in the early returns but in the end Schulte pulled ahead by more than 1,200 votes. Panama Village Board Chairman Travis Filing, 47, came in a distant third.

“I feel very encouraged right now,” Schulte said, with about two-thirds of the Lancaster County precinct results counted. “We worked really hard . . . I feel like this is a good reflection of people wanting some change.”

The District 3 seat — which covers the southern part of the county — was the only primary contest for Lancaster County Board races, with three Republican candidates vying for the job.

No Democrats are running, so the Republican winner in the primary will be unopposed in November’s general election.

Schorr, who was first elected in 2002, said she felt good about keeping her campaign positive.

“We stayed positive on our message about property taxes and infrastructure,” she said. “Twenty years is a lot to look back on, but I’m very proud of my record of service.”

Schulte, 42, Campus Life executive director, served one term on the Lincoln Board of Education after being elected in 2015 and made an unsuccessful bid for county treasurer.

During the campaign, Schulte touted his conservative values in the face of what he said was a liberal city government, and used an 18-year-old vote on human services grants in an attempt to paint Schorr as a supporter of Planned Parenthood. She said she was pro-life and noted that she — along with the rest of the board at the time — did not approve a grant to Planned Parenthood.

Schulte said he was interested in juvenile justice issues, and limiting property tax growth and infrastructure would be among his priorities.

In District 1, which covers central Lincoln, incumbent Sean Flowerday of Lincoln, a Democrat, and Cameron Hall of Lincoln, a Republican, both advanced to the general election.

The same is true in the northwestern District 5, where Democrat Rick Vest of Lincoln, the incumbent, will advance along with Republican Jason Krueger of Lincoln.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

