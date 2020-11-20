Saturday's Railyard Husker watch party canceled, city says

The Railyard will not host an outdoor Husker watch party Saturday as the city will control the commons area to prevent problematic gathering amid the surging pandemic.

The Cube will not broadcast the Nebraska-Illinois game, but businesses in the Railyard will still be open to the public, according to the news release.

The city has not issued a closure order for the Railyard.

Other businesses that have canceled their outdoor events will open to the public for dining inside and in their sidewalk cafes as well as for takeout, the release said.

“I want to thank the vast majority of our local business owners and managers who have done great work to follow the DHM to keep their employees and patrons safe,” Lopez said in a news release. “We recognize that this is a very difficult time for many businesses, and we will continue to work with businesses and other organizations to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

During the Nov. 14 Husker game, Lincoln police were called to several large gatherings and investigated loud parties, ticketed minors for drinking and others for disturbing the peace, the news release said.