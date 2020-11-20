 Skip to main content
Saturday's Railyard Husker watch party canceled, city says
Saturday's Railyard Husker watch party canceled, city says

Football Saturday

Nebraska fans cheer on their team after a strong first quarter shown on the cube in the Railyard on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. Kenneth Ferriera, JOURNAL STAR.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

The Railyard will not host an outdoor Husker watch party Saturday as the city will control the commons area to prevent problematic gathering amid the surging pandemic. 

The Cube will not broadcast the Nebraska-Illinois game, but businesses in the Railyard will still be open to the public, according to the news release.

The city has not issued a closure order for the Railyard. 

Other businesses that have canceled their outdoor events will open to the public for dining inside and in their sidewalk cafes as well as for takeout, the release said.

“I want to thank the vast majority of our local business owners and managers who have done great work to follow the DHM to keep their employees and patrons safe,” Lopez said in a news release. “We recognize that this is a very difficult time for many businesses, and we will continue to work with businesses and other organizations to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

During the Nov. 14 Husker game, Lincoln police were called to several large gatherings and investigated loud parties, ticketed minors for drinking and others for disturbing the peace, the news release said. 

Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said the department is working with the Health Department to educate people about directed health measure violations, but documented violations may be subject to criminal charges from the Lincoln City Attorney's Office. 

Lopez and Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird will provide an update on the local coronavirus response Friday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

