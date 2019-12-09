Sasse wins Farm Bureau endorsement

The 53,000-member Nebraska Farm Bureau on Monday endorsed Republican Sen. Ben Sasse's bid for reelection to a second term in 2020.

"Trade and reducing regulatory burdens on farmers and ranchers, including the nomination of agriculture-friendly judges, are priorities for our members, and Sen. Sasse has provided leadership on these and other important issues," Farm Bureau President Steve Nelson said.

Sasse is "a friend of agriculture," he said.

"Washington gets a lot of stuff wrong and every day the Farm Bureau and I work together to push back against bureaucratic overreach in the fight to protect Nebraska's farmers and ranchers," Sasse said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"That also means advocating for expanded trade, slashing red tape and confirming judges that believe in the Constitution."

Nelson said Sasse is "unapologetically supportive of agricultural trade and supports opening new markets for Nebraska agricultural products.

"Now more than ever, farmers and ranchers are being impacted by decisions being made on the federal bench," Nelson said.

Sasse has "championed efforts to reduce unwarranted regulations on Nebraska farmers and ranchers that needlessly increase the costs of doing business," he said.

Sasse will be opposed in next May's Republican primary election by former Lancaster County Republican Chairman Matt Innis.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.