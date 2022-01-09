Rural Lancaster County would get high-speed internet access under proposed broadband expansion

The city has about 4,000 miles of conduit, an effort the city began years ago in the downtown area and that eventually covered the entire city. Today, 13 carriers, including Allo Communications, lease the conduit to provide service to customers.

Leasing revenue can only be used for broadband maintenance and expansion, Young said.

The carriers own the conduit that runs to homes in residential neighborhoods and businesses, and the city owns the conduit that runs under the arterials to the neighborhoods, Young said.

The project with the county would work similarly, with the county owning the conduit in rural areas that runs to the communities and private carriers owning the conduit that runs to homes.

Todd Heyne, director of plant operations at Allo Communications, said the company could not afford to provide service to Lancaster County’s rural residents without the county providing the conduit.

The Nebraska Public Service Commission just awarded grants to Allo to connect homeowners in Sprague, Holland and Martell to high-speed internet, part of $17.8 million the commission awarded to providers through the Nebraska Broadband Bridge Program.