Ruling: Morfeld can be on ballot as candidate for Lancaster County attorney

The Lancaster County election commissioner ruled Wednesday that state Sen. Adam Morfeld is qualified to be a candidate for Lancaster County Attorney.

Shively overruled an objection filed by state and county Republican Party officials contending he didn’t meet the statutory requirements to be on the ballot because he hasn’t “actively practiced law” for two years.

Morfeld said he was pleased the election commissioner confirmed “what has been plainly obvious to everyone who has worked with me the past 10 years -- that I am an actively practicing attorney.”

He said the issue isn’t about Republicans or Democrats, but goes to the “core of our democracy -- the right of voters to choose who represents them” and Shively’s decision affirms that.

Shively said, in a letter to Morfeld and GOP officials, there appears to be no applicable statutory definitions for “actively practicing law.” The Nebraska Supreme Court, he said, has long acknowledged in different contexts that the concept eludes a precise, all-encompassing definition.

He said Morfeld's name will be on the May 10 primary ballot.

The objection was filed Jan. 19 by Nebraska Republican Party Chairman Dan Welch, Lancaster County Republican Party Chairman Eric Underwood and their legal counsel.

Those officials asked that Shively rule quickly, because the issue could end up in court and state law requires any litigation be completed by March 16.

GOP officials pointed to attorney practice and bar admission rules enacted by the Nebraska Supreme Court, which lists various ways attorneys are “substantially engaged in the practice of law,” which they claim Morfeld has not done.

Those include working in a private law practice; as an attorney offering legal counsel to a corporation, partnership, trust, individual or other entity; as an attorney for government departments; as a judge, magistrate, hearing examiner, administrative law judge or law clerk; or as a law school teacher.

Morfeld, who is on the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee, said he makes legal decisions on day-to-day issues and manages the fulltime attorney employed by Civic Nebraska, the nonprofit he founded.

He said he's been actively engaged in protecting Nebraskans' right to vote and managed his nonprofit legal team's challenge of the governor's ability to appoint election commissioners. He's also co-chair of Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana and a part of the legal team making decisions about litigation regarding efforts to get the question on the ballot.

Morfeld is challenging incumbent Pat Condon, a Republican and longtime deputy county attorney appointed to replace Joe Kelly when he became U.S. Attorney for Nebraska. Condon ran unopposed in the November 2018 election.

Due to term limits, Morfeld can't run for the Legislature again.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSreist

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.