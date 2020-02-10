Rules for home bakers approved over cries of 'excessive' rules, regulations

New rules will require Lincoln residents who want to sell food from their home kitchen to pay a $30 annual fee and face health inspections.

Ordinances instituting the regulations on so-called cottage food businesses passed the nonpartisan Lincoln City Council on Monday on 4-2 votes along party lines, with the Democrats in the majority. Democratic Councilwoman Tammy Ward wasn't at Monday's meeting.

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department officials proposed the regulations as a means to protect food safety in the city after Nebraska lawmakers officially authorized such businesses last year.

Councilmen Roy Christensen and Richard Meginnis, both Republicans, voted against the ordinances, which would affect at least a dozen Lincoln businesses already registered with the state, according to health department officials.

From the dais, Meginnis called the ordinances "excessive regulations," because the state already has guidance in place and the regulation gives businesses outside Lincoln a market advantage since they don't have to pay fees or submit to inspections.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"(This change) will be only regulating and putting fees on these small businesses, these entrepreneurs that want to start their businesses here in Lincoln," Meginnis said.