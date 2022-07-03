Rough upbringing prepared Lincoln city clerk for the job

As Soulinnee Phan sat in front of her longtime colleagues in 2020, she was just as nervous as she had been when she first interviewed for an entry-level position in city government nearly 20 years ago.

Despite the nerves, she felt like she had prepared for the interview to be the next Lincoln city clerk — or at least she thought she had.

"What in your life has prepared you for this?" asked one of her colleagues.

As Phan sat there trying to get her answer out, she took the interview in a different direction.

"I knew what I wanted to say, I was prepared, but my instincts told me different," Phan said. "I said, 'My family and my lived experiences, that's what's prepared me for this."

In her years working at the city offices, she had never spoke about her family's background, but she finally felt ready to share her story.

Phan's parents were originally from Laos and immigrated to the U.S. in 1980 after living in a refugee camp in Thailand for six years.

Although they first arrived in Omaha, they soon moved to Beatrice for a smaller, safer community.

But growing up in Beatrice wasn't as safe for her family as they once thought.

They often found trash on their lawn, received threatening phone calls, and being picked on at school was something Phan and her family quickly got used to.

"We were one of the only families of color there," Phan said. "I didn't see another person of color in school until my junior year of high school."

Life at home wasn't always the best, either, she said.

Phan had a roof over her head and food on the table, but she said her relationship with her parents was often difficult.

Because her parents were still learning English and assimilating to American culture, Phan took on some parental responsibilities as the oldest child.

She translated their bills, legal documents, her own parent teacher conferences and conversations at the bank when her parents needed a loan.

In a way, the responsibilities she had to take on made her feel as if she was the parent.

“With her parents working a lot, she was playing the adult role as a kid and that’s not what we want to put on our kids," said Phan's husband, Phuong Phan. "We want them to be kids 100% of the time."

Parentification — taking on parental roles during childhood — is something Soulinnee says many children of immigrants go through, leaving relationships between generations strained.

Although she had a rocky relationship with her parents because of this, she understood them more when she had her own children.

"I came to understand that they were the way they were because of generational parenting patterns," she said. "They became parents at a young age and never dealt with the trauma they endured, so the patterns continued."

Her experiences from childhood, which instilled a strong work ethic, is what Phan believes prepared her to be the Lincoln city clerk, a position that oversees the keeping of official government records and information.

After nearly two years in the position, Phan has been able to make significant changes in the city clerk office, including making it one of the most diverse city government offices, according to city ombudsman Lin Quenzer.

Phan acknowledges the platform she has and is working on ways to give back to children of immigrants who are experiencing the same conflicts she did as a child.

Although she believes sports clubs are a good way for these children to let their frustrations out, Phan says their mental health needs to be acknowledged.

She would like to focus on the mental health of these children by creating a mentorship program where they could be paired up with somebody who has lived through similar experiences.

“My concern is what they do when they're not letting their frustrations out. Who do they talk to about how they’re feeling?” Phan said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or emejia@journalstar.com

