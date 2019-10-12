Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird was presented with an honorary membership in Lincoln’s Rotary 14, the city’s 110-year-old premier service club, during a regular club meeting Oct. 1.
The mayor of Lincoln has been included as an honorary member of the downtown club for many years.
Gaylor Baird shared her vision for the city during her presentation at the meeting. She emphasized that a priority for her administration is to make sure the city is safe, that our infrastructure is strong and resilient for the present and future, and that we have a city where people can enjoy the good life.
She also laid out three significant initiatives that her administration will pursue. The first is “Lincoln Forward.” This initiative will focus on leading Lincoln toward a successful future by doing things to help Lincolnites flourish and move into the future.
Second, Gaylor Baird said she will emphasize “One Lincoln,” working toward a city where everyone is welcome, included and has an opportunity to flourish.
You have free articles remaining.
The third initiative, which is already beginning to be implemented, is called “Resilient Lincoln.” She noted that people are already doing a great deal to help reduce our negative impact on the climate, and under her administration we’ll be seeking more ways to limit our impact on the environment while we prepare for more severe weather in coming decades.
“We’re pleased to have Mayor Gaylor Baird as an honorary member of our club,” noted President Mailani Veney. “And we’re pleased that we also have members of the City Council, our Courts, businesses and many other community leaders as part of our club.”
Rotary 14 is one of the largest and oldest Rotary clubs in the world, and the club remains vibrant as members serve in a wide variety of ways in the community. In the past couple of weeks, members have visited every fourth-grade classroom in the city, passing out a free dictionary to students. They regularly visit and volunteer at Everett Elementary School as their adopted school. On Oct. 29, Rotary members and leaders from across our community will recognize JoAnn Martin, CEO of Ameritas Mutual Holding Company, as Nebraskan of the Year.
Learn more about Lincoln’s Downtown Rotary Club at www.rotary14.org.