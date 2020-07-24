Risk dial moves closer to red as 49 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lincoln

Much of this spike can be attributed to a few bars in downtown Lincoln, she said, where people have described crowded areas and low rates of mask wearing. As core drivers of increased infections locally, Lopez said younger residents should consider staying home or wearing masks when they attend bars and parties.

“I urge young adults to consider the risks before you go out," she said.

An increase in the cumulative positivity rate of tests in the community from 6.4% at the beginning of the month to 6.8% this week was also a factor in raising the dial, Lopez said.

Gaylor Baird hopes the city's new mask mandate, which was implemented Monday, will significantly temper the increase in cases.

While there has been some backlash, she said, feedback on the measure has been predominantly positive.

“We continue to urge everyone in our community to embrace the practice of wearing masks," she said.

Statewide, there were 24,174 cases and 316 deaths linked to the virus as of Friday evening.