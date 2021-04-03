Riley Johnson: Thanks, Lincoln, for making a Cheesehead feel at home

Riley Johnson Local government reporter Riley Johnson reports on local government in Lincoln. Follow Riley Johnson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

For the past seven years, I’ve had the professional privilege of bothering people from all walks of life for a few seconds of their story.

Resilient abuse survivors shared the hurt they've worked through with me. Families navigating grief have regaled me with memories of their departed relatives.

I watched fearless leaders sometimes in uniform, other times not, jump into action. And I've met countless caring, but often unheralded, brainiacs working to make life on Planet Earth incrementally better.

Telling Lincoln's stories has been one of my life's true pleasures, and as I begin a new chapter in my career, I'll never forget how newsgathering here helped solidify this city as my second home.

I first visited Lincoln in 2008 from my Wisconsin home, riding in a car of small-towners who fell prey to the downtown one-ways.

At 18, I fell for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s journalism college because it felt like the right-size place for someone not ready for a big-city jump.

At 30, I know Lincoln to be — even at 300,000 people and growing — more like the small town I left.