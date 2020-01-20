You are the owner of this article.
'Right now everyone is complaining': Lincoln residents say city response to ice inadequate
A vehicle crosses the ice-covered intersection of South 23rd and Washington streets in 2018. 

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

Hundreds of people clamored Monday for city officials to do something to reduce the slickness of Lincoln side streets, which transformed into skating rinks after last Friday's winter storm. 

Scott Rediger lives off South 27th Street on the sloped O'Reilly Drive and just wants the city to put down some sand. 

"I literally have to ride the curb to keep my vehicle from sliding into the street," Rediger said, calling the city response to streets inadequate. 

"Right now, everyone is complaining."

"Icy Street" reports such as Rediger's dominated the more than 1,800 complaints on the city's online reporting site UpLNK on Monday afternoon.

But city officials say there's little they can do to address the issue affecting residential streets citywide. 

Interim Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Tom Casady said Friday's winter storm system and the weather that followed complicated city street treatment efforts. 

The system dumped a little snow, then freezing rain, then a little more snow and was capped off with a flash-freeze, he said. 

"No amount of effort can stop that," Casady said. "That’s Mother Nature."

City crews kept to their typical treatment priorities and plowed and spread anti-icing brine on arterial streets and bus routes, and that work resulted in largely dry main thoroughfares, he said.

On the 1,700 miles of untreated residential streets, the little bit of snow formed a layer of ice, he said. 

Frigid temperatures in the days that followed have been too low to use deicing materials such as salt effectively, Casady said, and the number of city crews and amount of sand and gravel are limited. 

Crews are working to address problem areas and school routes ahead of Tuesday, when public school students return after having Monday off for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, he said. 

Still, sand is easily displaced and not a perfect fix for this problem. 

Casady encouraged drivers to remain cautious and go slowly, at walking pace, on icy side streets, he said. 

By midday Monday, he believed most people were taking that approach. 

Thirty-six accidents had been reported to police by the start of the afternoon rush hour, and Casady thought that showed people were driving cautiously, since a typical day has about 24 traffic crashes, he said. 

Tuesday's warmer temperatures may not equate to relief for residents if a forecast of rain, freezing rain and snow plays out Wednesday as predicted. 

Rediger wants the city to budget more for winter snow operations so it can better address residential street plowing. 

No matter how much snow the city gets, the side streets always get packed down whether they get plowed or not, he said. 

He and several of his neighbors complained about street conditions and planned to notify City Council members.  

"It's only January," he said. "Are we going to have to fight this battle every time?" 

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

