'Right now everyone is complaining': Lincoln residents say city response to ice inadequate

On the 1,700 miles of untreated residential streets, the little bit of snow formed a layer of ice, he said.

Frigid temperatures in the days that followed have been too low to use deicing materials such as salt effectively, Casady said, and the number of city crews and amount of sand and gravel are limited.

Crews are working to address problem areas and school routes ahead of Tuesday, when public school students return after having Monday off for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, he said.

Still, sand is easily displaced and not a perfect fix for this problem.

Casady encouraged drivers to remain cautious and go slowly, at walking pace, on icy side streets, he said.

By midday Monday, he believed most people were taking that approach.

Thirty-six accidents had been reported to police by the start of the afternoon rush hour, and Casady thought that showed people were driving cautiously, since a typical day has about 24 traffic crashes, he said.

Tuesday's warmer temperatures may not equate to relief for residents if a forecast of rain, freezing rain and snow plays out Wednesday as predicted.