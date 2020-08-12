Ricketts to ban TikTok on state-owned devices

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

State-owned phones and other electronic devices will no longer be able to run the short-form video sharing app TikTok, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Wednesday.

Owned by Chinese company ByteDance, TikTok has been accused of sharing data generated by users with the Chinese Communist Party.

On July 31, President Donald Trump announced plans to ban the app altogether in the U.S., but later delayed the decision for 45 days after Microsoft indicated its interest in purchasing TikTok.

Other American companies have also expressed interest in the video app, which has 100 million users in the U.S.

Ricketts said Wednesday the Chinese government's "systematic, covert efforts to access sensitive data from U.S. governments, companies, and individuals" led to the state's decision to ban the app on government devices.

"As an app owned by a company based in China, TikTok is legally obligated to provide data from its users to the country's communist regime upon request," Ricketts said.

"To maintain the security of data owned by the State of Nebraska, and to safeguard against the intrusive cyber activities of China's communist government, we've made the decision to ban TikTok on state devices," he added.

