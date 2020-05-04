Rezoning to build apartments, townhouses in northeast Lincoln approved

"First, I want to recognize this is a difficult balance to develop parcels that are growing outward from the city, out and adjacent to acreages," Marshall said.

Sunrise Estates Neighborhood Association President Ted Wolfram and other acreage homeowners had taken issue with traffic created by the development, zeroing in on its heavy reliance on Holdrege Street as the main access point.

The other road connections empty onto smaller 92nd Street to the south and Duane Lane to the east, and acreage owners said the increased traffic would upend the quiet nature of the acreage roads accustomed to families walking and children biking on the road because there aren't sidewalks or curbs.

With only two lanes and a roundabout planned for 93rd and Holdrege streets, the arterial still isn't large enough to handle the traffic flow, Wolfram said.

Marshall said it's probable the traffic will increase in Sunrise Estates, but the new development and roundabout will likely improve the street access for residents there, too.

Wolfram and others had also expressed concern about the screening and fencing between the townhouses and the acreages.