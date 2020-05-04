Rezoning to build apartments, townhouses in northeast Lincoln approved

Lincoln City Council members Monday approved zoning changes to pave the way for a 542-unit development of apartments and townhouses on a undeveloped swath of land in northeast Lincoln.
The rezoning for the project at 8801 Holdrege St. followed public hearings in December and March where acreage owners in the Sunrise Estates neighborhood to the south and east of the development raised their objections.
The area was annexed into the city in 2017, and though acreage owners acknowledged the development was inevitable, they generally believed it too dense for the existing infrastructure and their way of life.
"Just because you can build a giant apartment complex in a rural area doesn't mean you should," acreage residents Lori Koenig Lane and Mike Lane said in a letter to the City Council in March.
Developer Hausmann Construction initially proposed 661 housing units for the site, with a row of nineplexes bordering Sunrise Estates.
But after meeting with the neighbors, they scaled back those plans to a 542-unit plan with townhouses, rather than nineplexes, as a buffer to the acreages.
Brad Marshall of Olsson represented the developer and told the council the plans align with the city's desire in the comprehensive plan to have denser housing in growing parts of the city to ensure better use of costly infrastructure expansion.
"First, I want to recognize this is a difficult balance to develop parcels that are growing outward from the city, out and adjacent to acreages," Marshall said.
Sunrise Estates Neighborhood Association President Ted Wolfram and other acreage homeowners had taken issue with traffic created by the development, zeroing in on its heavy reliance on Holdrege Street as the main access point.
Facing potential $17M shortfall, Lincoln officials explore difficult budget questions, lobby for federal help
The other road connections empty onto smaller 92nd Street to the south and Duane Lane to the east, and acreage owners said the increased traffic would upend the quiet nature of the acreage roads accustomed to families walking and children biking on the road because there aren't sidewalks or curbs.
With only two lanes and a roundabout planned for 93rd and Holdrege streets, the arterial still isn't large enough to handle the traffic flow, Wolfram said.
Marshall said it's probable the traffic will increase in Sunrise Estates, but the new development and roundabout will likely improve the street access for residents there, too.
Wolfram and others had also expressed concern about the screening and fencing between the townhouses and the acreages.
Developers took the project off the council's agenda for nearly two months as they worked with the neighborhood association.
Before their votes Monday, council members applauded the developer for agreeing to put up extra fencing along certain stretches of the development and resolving that dispute.
With Council Chair Jane Raybould recusing herself over a conflict of interest, the council voted 6-0 to approve the rezoning. It was the first in-person meeting in three weeks and was fully attended by all council members.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.