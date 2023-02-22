Retired businessman Wayne Reinwald is the latest candidate to announce a run for City Council in northwest Lincoln’s District 4.

Reinwald, a Republican who retired two years ago after a career in the food and beverage industry, said his priorities as a council member would be public safety, government efficiency and better streets.

“As I’ve been walking the district, listening to the people of District 4, they are telling me their top priorities are public safety, the city being more responsive to citizens’ concerns, and improving our streets and roads,” Reinwald said. “Rising crime rates are a big issue in District 4 and we need more police officers and resources to deal with it. That’s why this is my top issue.”

Reinwald is the fourth candidate to announce a run for District 4 since Councilwoman Tammy Ward said she won’t run for reelection. The other three, all Democrats, are Kay Siebler, Brodey Weber and Maggie Squires.

The council is a nonpartisan office, which means no party labels appear on the ballot and the top two vote-getters in the primary continue to the general election regardless of party affiliation. However, the two parties do recruit and support candidates.

The four district council seats will be on the ballot in the upcoming election. The primary is April 4; the general election is May 2.

Reinwald said city government isn’t listening to people or fixing the problems they want fixed.

“I will listen and represent the people of my district — with an eye on what is best for the city as a whole — and make sure the concerns of people in District 4 are addressed quickly and appropriately,” he said.

Lincoln is “barely maintaining” its streets and he said he would focus on creating a plan to accelerate response to street repairs to avoid falling behind.

As the city grows, keeping up with demand for new and existing maintenance is even more crucial, he said.

Reinwald is a 46-year resident of Lincoln who began his career with Pepsi Bottling Co. after graduating from the University of Nebraska. He also worked for Pegler Sysco, was partners in a downtown bar in the ’90s and started his own beverage dispensing business, which eventually merged with another company. He worked as national sales director for a beverage systems company until he retired.

He and his wife, Julie, raised two children and have two grandchildren. An avid golfer and Husker fan, he is president of his homeowner’s association.

Top Journal Star photos for February 2023