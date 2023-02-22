Retired businessman Wayne Reinwald is the latest candidate to announce a run for City Council in northwest Lincoln’s District 4.
Reinwald, a Republican who retired two years ago after a career in the food and beverage industry, said his priorities as a council member would be public safety, government efficiency and better streets.
Wayne Reinwald, District 4 Lincoln City Council candidate
COURTESY PHOTO
“As I’ve been walking the district, listening to the people of District 4, they are telling me their top priorities are public safety, the city being more responsive to citizens’ concerns, and improving our streets and roads,” Reinwald said. “Rising crime rates are a big issue in District 4 and we need more police officers and resources to deal with it. That’s why this is my top issue.”
Reinwald is the fourth candidate to announce a run for District 4 since Councilwoman Tammy Ward said she won’t run for reelection. The other three, all Democrats, are
Kay Siebler, Brodey Weber and Maggie Squires.
Lincoln gets slammed with most snow in 2 years
Tracking Nebraska's next winter storm. Here's the latest on timing, snowfall, and ice amounts
Dining Out: After 25 years of Lincoln meals, the journey ends where it all began: Cracker Barrel
Lincoln woman threatened to kill Bryan West nurse's unborn child, police allege
Lincoln man, 33, charged with possession of child pornography
Lincoln pair arrested with pills after investigators watch alleged drug deal in gun store lot
Lincoln woman, 37, killed in Friday crash near Palmyra
Ex-Husker Adrian Martinez drafted in USFL by former Nebraska coach Mike Riley
Nebraska stuns Maryland behind Sam Hoiberg's late-game heroics in OT
Nebraska among nation’s biggest underperformers relative to recruiting level
Blake Shelton brings the honky tonk to Pinnacle Bank Arena
Boys basketball ratings, 2/21
Eagle man, 76, treated for hypothermia after crashing into creek east of Lincoln
A look at Nebraska's path from spoiler to NIT contender
Standing Bear will only take freshmen, sophomores in inaugural year
The council is a nonpartisan office, which means no party labels appear on the ballot and the top two vote-getters in the primary continue to the general election regardless of party affiliation. However, the two parties do recruit and support candidates.
The four district council seats will be on the ballot in the upcoming election. The primary is April 4; the general election is May 2.
Reinwald said city government isn’t listening to people or fixing the problems they want fixed.
“I will listen and represent the people of my district — with an eye on what is best for the city as a whole — and make sure the concerns of people in District 4 are addressed quickly and appropriately,” he said.
Lincoln is “barely maintaining” its streets and he said he would focus on creating a plan to accelerate response to street repairs to avoid falling behind.
As the city grows, keeping up with demand for new and existing maintenance is even more crucial, he said.
Reinwald is a 46-year resident of Lincoln who began his career with Pepsi Bottling Co. after graduating from the University of Nebraska. He also worked for Pegler Sysco, was partners in a downtown bar in the ’90s and started his own beverage dispensing business, which eventually merged with another company. He worked as national sales director for a beverage systems company until he retired.
He and his wife, Julie, raised two children and have two grandchildren. An avid golfer and Husker fan, he is president of his homeowner’s association.
Top Journal Star photos for February 2023
A mostly empty Lincoln Airport terminal is pictured on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Deb Polacek of Friend (center) gets ready to play the accordion to welcome Miloslav Stašek, the U.S. ambassador to the Czech Republic, as he tours the state during a stop on Wednesday at Nebraska East Union.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Liam Rosengren endures blustery conditions while working out with a portable punching bag outside at Holmes Lake Park on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. A windy day at Holmes Lake did not deter Liam from taking his workout outside on Thursday afternoon. with a cold southerly wind making it feel like it was just over 11°F. "I'm just sort of doing it for the sake of being outside," Rosengren said. "I mean I bought this bag and it's portable, so I can take it anywhere I want.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Former Nebraska football coach Tom Osborne speaks during a press conference at the Capitol on Monday about Gov. Jim Pillen's mentoring program for young Nebraskans.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Northeast's Doneelah Washington (back) tries to stop Lincoln Southwest's Eleanor Griffin in the second half Friday at Lincoln Northeast.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Dean Thompsen reacts after correctly spelling the word, 'affluent' correctly after believing he spelled it wrong during the second round of the annual Lincoln Public Schools Oral Spelling Bee on Saturday at Culler Middle School. "I cant believe I just got that right," Thompsen said as he went back to his seat.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bennington assistant coach Jarod Owens (left) and head coach Craig Pokorny celebrate after Kianna Wingender won the 120-pound consolidation semifinal match at the A-3 district meet Saturday at Lincoln Southeast.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Leaves frame the Sower atop the 400 ft tall Nebraska state capitol on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. The statue of the Sower, modeled after the traditional method of hand sowing grain for planting, is a symbol of the importance of Agriculture to Nebraskans. A reprieve from cooler temperatures will arrive for Lincolnites over this weekend. With highs in the upper 40s and mostly sunny weather will greet the day on Saturday and Sunday.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Axelina Johansson uncorks the second-longest throw in NCAA history —
63 feet, 4 inches — at the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Jaxson Bowman, 1, holds the finger of his dad, Josh Bowman, during a deployment ceremony for the 1-134th Cavalry at the Lancaster Event Center on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. Bowman, along with other soldiers at the ceremony, did not deploy but attended out of support for his fellow soldiers.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Supporters of the Niskithe Prayer Camp block a bulldozer preparing to tear down trees at Wilderness Park on Monday.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler (left) collides with Lincoln Southeast's Wade Voss in the first half Tuesday at Lincoln Southeast High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Wayne's Jersi Jensen (center) gets a high-five as she walks up to get her first-place medal at the Class B state bowling singles championship on Wednesday at Sun Valley Lanes.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Norfolk's Carter Jackson flips upside down in the middle of a dive Thursday in the Heartland Athletic Diving Championships at Lincoln Southeast.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
McCool Junction's Garrett Hansen celebrates during the Class B state bowling singles championship on Wednesday at Sun Valley Lanes.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Julia Kennedy (right) shares a piece of cake with her granddaughter Samara Quwa while manning a FAQ booth about the 16th president Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Wisconsin's Max Klesmit and Nebraska's Blaise Keita battle on the floor for possession on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Dayne Morton (left) wrestles Rutgers' Tony White in the 149-pound match Sunday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Members of the First Nebraska Volunteer Infantry -- Ron Rockenbach (from left), Gage Stermensky, Paul Hadley, David Smith and Keith Rockefeller -- guard the Abraham Lincoln statue on the west side of the Nebraska Capitol on the 214th anniversary of his birthday on Sunday.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Westin Sherlock (top) wrestles Bellevue East's LaBrian Sherlock during the 152-pound final at the A-2 District meet on Saturday at Lincoln East.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln East's Carter Toomey and Lincoln North Star's William Schafer vie for a rebound under the net in the third quarter on Tuesday at Lincoln East High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Aven Larson, 7, throws snow into the air and tries to catch it with her tongue at Pioneers Park during a winter storm in Lincoln on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Shawn Fauver shovels snow outside El Chaparro on F Street on Thursday in Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
UNL student Paxtyn Dummer (from left) and Maggie Mienhueser complete work on a white board while Miles Kastl and Katelyn Petry do the same on the other side, during a tutoring session at the UNL Reading Center on East Campus. The reading center pairs teachers in training with students from the community who are reading below grade level.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Shoun Hill walks through Tower Square on Thursday in downtown Lincoln, where nearly 9 inches of snow fell overnight.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Norfolk's Jackson Bos (front) wrestles Bellevue West's Ryland Schweiss during a Class A 220-pound consolation match Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast's Bangot Dak dunks the ball against Lincoln North Star in the final minute Friday at North Star High School.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Blood covers the face of Chadron's Kenli Boeselager as she wrestles on the mat against Conestoga's Maggie Fiene during a 145 lb semifinal match on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at CHI Health Center in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Sam Hoiberg (1) scores off a steal against Maryland on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist
@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSreist
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.