Responding to opponents, owners propose scaled-back campground for north of Lincoln

During the hearing, opponents also expressed concern about how RVs and pickups pulling campers turning on and off U.S. 77 would make the intersection more dangerous.

Opponents had repeatedly asked the County Board to appoint a task force that included a resident from the area to help craft campground rules for the county because the rules and regulations under consideration were largely crafted by the campground developer.

But Deputy County Attorney Jen Holloway advised the board not to do that since the public hearings on the project resulted in the same discussion a task force would have.

As Camp A Way owners, Dave Queen and his family have been good operators and they spent two years looking for a site they think provides them a chance to help people of all incomes make memories camping.

Denying their special permit will not only affect his business but it will also cost jobs, he said.

But opponents such as Duff Campbell said there's too little certainty to approve the project over the concerns of neighbors.

"At this point, voting no will affect one family," Campbell said. "Voting yes will affect hundreds.”

Commissioner Deb Schorr left Tuesday's meeting to attend a previously scheduled meeting, and Commissioner Rick Vest, who represents northeast Lancaster County, also left during the hearing because of a family emergency.

