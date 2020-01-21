Responding to opponents, owners propose scaled-back campground for north of Lincoln

The owners of a controversial campground proposed for north of Lincoln offered to scale back the project Tuesday at a public hearing on their plans.
At a six-hour Lancaster County Board hearing, Camp A Way attorney Kent Seacrest said the concessions, including reducing the capacity for longer-term guests, were a sign the campground owners are listening to neighbors concerned about the project proposed for near U.S. 77 and Davey Road.
Owners originally proposed a 240-site campground as a replacement for their current campground near Interstate 180 and Superior Street. The current location is on city land leased to the owners through 2024.
Testifying Tuesday, Seacrest proposed reducing the number of campsites to 150 and further limiting the percentage of guests staying more than 30 days.
But opponents pushed back on that pledge, noting Camp A Way officials said previously they have allowed guests to stay longer than the 30 days regulated by their permit in Lincoln.
More than two dozen opponents of the project testified the campground would disrupt rural life and be a drain on water in the area 6 miles north of Interstate 80.
"We have done our research," said Cassie Campbell, who lives on an acreage near the proposed campground. "Now, we are counting on you to vote 'no.'"
Ultimately, the board delayed until next week a vote on rules and regulations for the campground and the special permit it needs.
Meanwhile, the County Board directed county legal and planning staff to draw up proposed zoning rules that would reduce the maximum length of stay from six months to four months.
In response, Camp A Way officials told the board that change could jeopardize the feasibility of the project, noting they had already reduced the number of sites and how many longer-term guests they would have.
But the most pressing concern for residents and farmers in the area was the uncertain effect wells servicing the campground would have on the water table.
Dwight Hanson, an engineer who helped plan water use at state recreational areas, said despite well tests on the campground site and an aerial electromagnetic analysis of water in the area, there wasn't enough data to project how water usage could affect the wells serving nearby homes and farms.
Testifying in a neutral capacity on the proposal, Lower Platte South Natural Resources District Executive Director Paul Zillig said there were varying amounts of groundwater in the area near the site.
Seacrest said Camp A Way intends to pump well below the capacity of its wells and the water it does draw from the area doesn't violate any state standards.
During the hearing, opponents also expressed concern about how RVs and pickups pulling campers turning on and off U.S. 77 would make the intersection more dangerous.
Opponents had repeatedly asked the County Board to appoint a task force that included a resident from the area to help craft campground rules for the county because the rules and regulations under consideration were largely crafted by the campground developer.
But Deputy County Attorney Jen Holloway advised the board not to do that since the public hearings on the project resulted in the same discussion a task force would have.
As Camp A Way owners, Dave Queen and his family have been good operators and they spent two years looking for a site they think provides them a chance to help people of all incomes make memories camping.
Denying their special permit will not only affect his business but it will also cost jobs, he said.
But opponents such as Duff Campbell said there's too little certainty to approve the project over the concerns of neighbors.
"At this point, voting no will affect one family," Campbell said. "Voting yes will affect hundreds.”
Commissioner Deb Schorr left Tuesday's meeting to attend a previously scheduled meeting, and Commissioner Rick Vest, who represents northeast Lancaster County, also left during the hearing because of a family emergency.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.