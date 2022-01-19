Republicans allege state Sen. Adam Morfeld not eligible to run for county attorney

State and county Republican Party officials filed an objection to state Sen. Adam Morfeld’s candidacy for Lancaster County attorney, saying he doesn’t meet the statutory requirements because he hasn’t “actively practiced law” for two years.
Morfeld called the challenge a “desperate attempt by the Republican Party to keep me off the ballot because I'm a viable candidate.”
The objection was filed Wednesday with the Lancaster County Election Commissioner and the letter, signed by Nebraska Republican Party Chairman Dan Welch, Lancaster County Republican Party Chairman Eric Underwood and their legal counsel, asked that the commissioner act promptly.
The letter said Election Commissioner Dave Shively’s decision could be the subject of litigation, which must be completed by March 16 to comply with state law.
“County attorneys are at the heart of the justice system that protects our communities, and it’s critical that any candidate meet those requirements,” Welch said in a news release about the challenge.
As stated in the the challenge, state law requires that county attorney candidates be admitted to practice law in the state for at least two years before taking office and that he or she have practiced law “actively in this state” during that two-year period.
The letter points to attorney practice and bar admission rules enacted by the Nebraska Supreme Court, which lists various ways attorneys are “substantially engaged in the practice of law,” which the letter claims Morfeld has not done.
Those include working in a private law practice; as an attorney offering legal counsel to a corporation, partnership, trust, individual or other entity; as an attorney for government departments; as a judge, magistrate, hearing examiner, administrative law judge or law clerk; or as a law school teacher.
Morfeld said he’s been actively engaged in law for the past 10 years, is licensed to practice, is in good standing and makes legal decisions on day-to-day issues and manages the fulltime attorney employed by Civic Nebraska, the nonprofit he founded.
He said he's been actively engaged in protecting Nebraskans' right to vote and managed his nonprofit legal team's challenge of the governor's ability to appoint election commissioners. He's also co-chair of Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana and a part of the legal team making decisions about litigation regarding efforts to get the question on the ballot.
“I was put on the (Legislature’s) Judiciary Committee eight years ago because I was an attorney from Lincoln,” he said, and that’s the committee that determines the state’s criminal and civil laws.
“This will not deter me from running a strong campaign, and we’re prepared to fight any challenge to my candidacy.”
Morfeld is challenging incumbent Pat Condon, a Republican and longtime deputy county attorney appointed to replace Joe Kelly when he became U.S. Attorney for Nebraska. Condon ran unopposed in the November 2018 election.
Shively declined comment on the complaint until he conferred with legal counsel.
Such objections are unusual.
Based on an objection filed in 2009, Shively determined adult novelty store owner John Haltom – also known as Dr. John – wasn’t eligible to run for City Council because of a felony conviction in Utah.
Several other elected offices in the county require some experience including public defender; the assessor, who must be certified; and the engineer, who must be licensed.
