Republicans allege state Sen. Adam Morfeld not eligible to run for county attorney

The letter points to attorney practice and bar admission rules enacted by the Nebraska Supreme Court, which lists various ways attorneys are “substantially engaged in the practice of law,” which the letter claims Morfeld has not done.

Those include working in a private law practice; as an attorney offering legal counsel to a corporation, partnership, trust, individual or other entity; as an attorney for government departments; as a judge, magistrate, hearing examiner, administrative law judge or law clerk; or as a law school teacher.

Morfeld said he’s been actively engaged in law for the past 10 years, is licensed to practice, is in good standing and makes legal decisions on day-to-day issues and manages the fulltime attorney employed by Civic Nebraska, the nonprofit he founded.

He said he's been actively engaged in protecting Nebraskans' right to vote and managed his nonprofit legal team's challenge of the governor's ability to appoint election commissioners. He's also co-chair of Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana and a part of the legal team making decisions about litigation regarding efforts to get the question on the ballot.