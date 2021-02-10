Republican who lost heated District 1 legislative race sues Nebraska GOP

A Republican who last year challenged state Sen. Julie Slama for the District 1 seat has sued her own party, alleging it defamed her during the campaign.

"The law abhors falsities. So do persons of good citizenry in a civilized society," Janet Palmtag's attorney, David Domina, wrote in the complaint filed against the Nebraska Republican Party on Tuesday.

Ryan Hamilton, executive director of the Nebraska Republican Party, said in an email Wednesday: "The lawsuit is entirely without merit."

In it, Domina said the Republican Party decided to "go hard" after Palmtag in the nonpartisan race to represent five counties in Southeast Nebraska in the state Legislature.

Both of the candidates were Republicans, and the Nebraska Republican Party promoted Slama. "It is believed to have done so at the urging of the party’s senior official," he said.

Slama, who was first appointed to the seat by Gov. Pete Ricketts in 2018, won reelection last year with 68% of the vote.

Domina said the Republican Party made "intentional, reckless and false statements" about Palmtag to smear her reputation and integrity.