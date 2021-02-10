Republican who lost heated District 1 legislative race sues Nebraska GOP

A Republican who last year challenged state Sen. Julie Slama for the District 1 seat has sued her own party, alleging it defamed her during the campaign.
"The law abhors falsities. So do persons of good citizenry in a civilized society," Janet Palmtag's attorney, David Domina, wrote in the complaint filed against the Nebraska Republican Party on Tuesday.
Ryan Hamilton, executive director of the Nebraska Republican Party, said in an email Wednesday: "The lawsuit is entirely without merit."
In it, Domina said the Republican Party decided to "go hard" after Palmtag in the nonpartisan race to represent five counties in Southeast Nebraska in the state Legislature.
Both of the candidates were Republicans, and the Nebraska Republican Party promoted Slama. "It is believed to have done so at the urging of the party’s senior official," he said.
Slama, who was first appointed to the seat by Gov. Pete Ricketts in 2018, won reelection last year with 68% of the vote.
Domina said the Republican Party made "intentional, reckless and false statements" about Palmtag to smear her reputation and integrity.
In particular, he pointed to two mailers sent to voters in October alleging that Palmtag, a licensed real estate broker from Nebraska City, "broke the law & lost her real estate license," in an apparent reference to a $500 fine her company got from the Iowa Real Estate Commission.
Palmtag wasn't disciplined over the infraction, which Domina said was due to a technical oversight involving a signature and immediately rectified.
Palmtag made a demand for corrections after seeing the mailers, but none were made.
Domina said she continues to learn of more falsities made against her by telephone and robocalls.
"The party’s statements falsely accuse Ms. Palmtag of commission of a crime involving moral turpitude and unfitness to perform the duties of an office or employment, and prejudice her in her profession and trade," the lawyer said.
A 'bare-knuckled' fight to the end: Southeast Nebraska legislative race a surprisingly bitter battle
Domina said the statements defamed Palmtag, damaged her business and personal reputation and led to emotional distress and lost earnings.
He said the amount of loss isn't yet known and the impact of the conduct on Palmtag's earnings continues to accrue, but estimated it was at least $8,500 per month and will continue for at least five years.
