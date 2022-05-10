 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LANCASTER CO. TREASURER

Republican Refior bests Gibson to face Democratic incumbent for Lancaster treasurer

  • Updated
  • 0

A financial adviser who ran an unsuccessful bid for Lincoln Airport Authority last year will face Lancaster County Treasurer Rachel Garver in November.

Tracy Refior beat Jasmine Gibson, a title clerk in the treasurer’s office, for the Republican nomination. Garver, a Democrat, is running for her second term.

Early returns showed Refior with about 46% of the vote, to Gibson's 33%.

Refior, 52, touted his experience as a small-business owner and a fiduciary, and said he would improve efficiency and bring better transparency, integrity and honesty to the office.

Tracy Refior

Tracy Refior, 2022 Lancaster County Treasurer candidate.
Rachel Garver

Lancaster County Treasurer Rachel Garver 

Gibson, 40, had said she would use her experience and knowledge of the office to improve service to customers.

The treasurer handles all deposits and tax receipts, and invests county funds; and the office handles all motor vehicle registration, titles and license plates and provides space for driver’s license examiners.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

Local government reporter

Margaret Reist is a recovering education reporter now writing about local and county government and the people who live in the city where she was born and raised.

