Republican Refior bests Gibson to face Democratic incumbent for Lancaster treasurer

A financial adviser who ran an unsuccessful bid for Lincoln Airport Authority last year will face Lancaster County Treasurer Rachel Garver in November.

Tracy Refior beat Jasmine Gibson, a title clerk in the treasurer’s office, for the Republican nomination. Garver, a Democrat, is running for her second term.

Early returns showed Refior with about 46% of the vote, to Gibson's 33%.

Refior, 52, touted his experience as a small-business owner and a fiduciary, and said he would improve efficiency and bring better transparency, integrity and honesty to the office.

Gibson, 40, had said she would use her experience and knowledge of the office to improve service to customers.

The treasurer handles all deposits and tax receipts, and invests county funds; and the office handles all motor vehicle registration, titles and license plates and provides space for driver’s license examiners.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSreist

Shelly Kulhanek Assistant city editor Shelly Kulhanek, who has been at the Journal Star since 1998, thinks newspapers can help make the world smarter.