Republican newcomers did well on election night, though Democrats led the field

In one of the two contested school board races, Republican Christina Campbell, running for the first time against veteran District 1 incumbent Kathy Danek, a Democrat with broad support in northeast Lincoln, garnered 909 day-of-election votes -- the most in the two contested school board races -- to climb within fewer than 200 votes of Danek.

Danek had a Democratic challenger, Colette Yellow Robe, who won’t move on to the general election.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

All city races are officially nonpartisan.

Overall voter turnout for the school board, City Council and airport authority races was just under 25%, and more than two-thirds of those voters -- 29,746 -- cast their ballots early. A total of 14,528 voters went to the polls Tuesday.

Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively said about 74% of the early ballots his office mailed to voters were returned, a percentage he wishes was higher, though it is similar to other recent city elections. And the number of early ballots his office mailed out for this primary has more than doubled since the 2019 mayoral race.

The pandemic is still playing a part in that, but the number of people who choose to vote early could remain high, he said. Voters asking to be on the permanent list to get an early ballot request form have doubled.