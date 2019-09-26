Refinancing $125.4 million in bonds that helped build Pinnacle Bank Arena will save the West Haymarket Joint Public Agency $17.3 million in the coming years, the agency's treasurer Brandon Kauffman said.
Kauffman pitched the refinancing plan to the three-member JPA at its meeting Thursday.
"It’s entirely beneficial for the JPA to go ahead and issue these bonds, so we can get those savings long term," Kauffman said.
Economic conditions in the U.S. have produced historically low interest rates for Treasury bonds, and by restructuring the bonds now, the JPA can lower rates on the two bond series where it has the highest interest rates, Kauffman said.
The JPA issued $353 million in bonds to build the arena, parking garages, a surface lot and the nearby road system between 2010 and 2013.
This marks the first time the agency has refinanced its debt. The other two bond series, which total $200 million and had lower interest rates, were issued as part of then-President Barack Obama's economic stimulus initiative in 2009.
Those bond series are structured to make advance refinancing financially unattractive, said Kauffman, who is also the city's finance director.
About $325 million in bond debt remains outstanding, and refinancing helps the JPA save $1.15 million in interest payments annually through 2046, when they're due.
In the coming year, the JPA planned to pay over $16.7 million to service its bond debt, and the bond payments are set to gradually rise to $24.5 million in 2021-22.
Occupation taxes collected citywide on restaurant and bar food and beverages, hotel rooms and rental vehicles pay for the bonds, which are ultimately back-stopped by the city of Lincoln's property taxing authority.
JPA projections show the refinancing leaves the agency's cash reserves in excess of $120 million in the mid-2040s.
"At some point, some future JPA board is going to come to this end out here (and say) 'We've got enough cash in the bank. We're going to end the occupation tax, and we're going to pay off all the bonds,'" Kauffman said in an interview.
Refinancing these bonds will cost $8.4 million, paid for out of the JPA's cash reserve, which currently stands at nearly $45 million.
The board voted unanimously to support refinancing the bonds. The Lincoln City Council must also sign off on the plan.
The JPA on Thursday also authorized paying $30,000 to the Lincoln firm Piper Jaffray, led by managing partner Scott Keene, for its consulting in this refinancing effort.
Before the vote, JPA member Tim Clare, a University of Nebraska regent, likened this to the refinancing of a home to lower the interest rate from 4% to 3%.
The effects are also praiseworthy considering the JPA initially budgeted for a 5% blended interest rate on its bonds, he said. The new blended rate will be 3.2%, saving millions.
"Good thing we got Scott (Keene) on $30,000 instead of a percentage,” Clare joked.