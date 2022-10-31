Redevelopment agreement includes $4.2 million in TIF to transform Gold's into a downtown Lincoln hotel

Developers renovating the Gold’s Building at 1033 O St. appealed to the City Council on Monday for approval of a redevelopment agreement, which includes using $4.2 million in tax-increment financing.

The $22 million project will turn the old department store into a 104-room hotel with retail space on the first floor and 10,000 square feet of office space on the sixth floor.

The TIF, which allows the future property taxes the redevelopment generates to pay for certain upfront costs, would be used for energy-saving upgrades, facade enhancements, demolition and streetscape improvements.

The redevelopment agreement, which the council will vote next week, is the latest step in the first phase of the project to renovate the building, which takes up about 75% of the block bounded by 10th, 11th, O and N streets — the third such attempt to save the historic building.

The redevelopment agreement covers the first phase, which includes renovating the northern portion of the building built in 1924, which is historically significant both because of its history as a department store and its Gothic revival architectural detailing. Additions were tacked on 1929, 1947 and 1951.

The project also includes the demolition of the building at 1023 O St., directly to the west of the Gold's Building. Developer Mike Works said he envisions that space becoming a courtyard area that could be used by hotel guests but also could become a public space for people to gather on weekends.

A second phase of the plan involves the southern four-story portion of the building, which must be demolished to complete renovations on the north end.

The inability to get historic tax credits to add windows to the southern portion of the building scuttled an earlier redevelopment plan.

Councilman Richard Meginnis asked about the skywalk that connects to a parking garage, which Andrew Willis, the attorney representing the developers, said will ultimately be maintained by the developer and will be used by hotel guests to get to 104 parking stalls being reserved for them.

Developers will contribute $500,000 to help find a temporary bus transfer station — a stopgap measure for the city until it completes a new transfer station on the block bounded by Ninth, 10th, K and L streets that currently serves as a parking lot for the County-City Building.

The city received a $23.6 million grant to help with the effort, which will create a new transportation hub to replace the existing ill-equipped transfer spot along 11th and N streets adjacent to the Gold’s Building. That is expected to be done in 2025.

The city has yet to announce a spot for a temporary transfer station, but officials have moved some of the bus stops across the street.

Works said Monday developers and city officials are looking at a number of options for a temporary transfer station, or possibly leaving it as is, which he said could be done without endangering patrons waiting for buses.