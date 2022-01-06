Red risk dial means change in some city services in Lincoln

Lancaster County's move into the red on its COVID-19 risk dial means some changes to how the city will provide services.

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez on Tuesday announced the move to red, which indicates a severe risk of COVID-19 spread.

Though the department did not issue any new directed health measures, the City of Lincoln on Thursday announced changes that will affect how some people access and receive services. Among the changes people will see:

* All visitors and patrons entering Aging Partners facilities must wear a face covering. This includes Senior Center participants who are not actively eating. Aging Partners staff and volunteers who have direct contact with clients are required to wear KN95-rated face coverings.

* All Aging Partners group meetings or social gatherings will be conducted online or postponed.

* All in-person events in January at city libraries have been canceled, although some events may offer virtual participation. Community groups who have meeting room reservations may continue to meet.