Red risk dial means change in some city services in Lincoln
Red risk dial means change in some city services in Lincoln

Lancaster County's move into the red on its COVID-19 risk dial means some changes to how the city will provide services.

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez on Tuesday announced the move to red, which indicates a severe risk of COVID-19 spread.

Lincoln's COVID-19 risk dial moving to red amid surge of cases

Though the department did not issue any new directed health measures, the City of Lincoln on Thursday announced changes that will affect how some people access and receive services. Among the changes people will see:

* All visitors and patrons entering Aging Partners facilities must wear a face covering. This includes Senior Center participants who are not actively eating. Aging Partners staff and volunteers who have direct contact with clients are required to wear KN95-rated face coverings.

* All Aging Partners group meetings or social gatherings will be conducted online or postponed.

* All in-person events in January at city libraries have been canceled, although some events may offer virtual participation. Community groups who have meeting room reservations may continue to meet.

* All participants and staff are required to wear masks at before- and after-school programs and preschool programs run by Lincoln Parks and Recreation. Masks also are required at recreation centers that are in space shared with Lincoln Public Schools.

* Gym reservations for team practices are temporarily suspended, while single-use facility rentals are suspended through January. Refunds will be issued for any existing reservations.

* Spectators will not be allowed at games in Park and Recreation adult basketball leagues, while spectators at youth games must wear masks.

* Special Olympics team practices and club activities will be suspended through January.

Coronavirus logo 2020 with mask

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

