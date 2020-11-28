 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Railroad repairs to close section of Y Street
View Comments
editor's pick

Railroad repairs to close section of Y Street

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Repairs to close Y St. section

Beginning Monday, Y Street between 17th and 19th streets will be closed for railroad crossing repairs. The work is expected to continue through Friday.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities officials said the repair work will shut down traffic and sidewalks also will be closed.

The department suggests using North 27th Street, Salt Creek Roadway, North Antelope Valley Parkway and Vine Street as an alternate route.

PHOTOS: SOUTH BELTWAY TOUR

Folkways Blvd. portion to close

Road construction will close Folkways Boulevard to traffic beginning Monday between North 30th Street and Hilltop Road.

Work is expected to continue through Dec. 4, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities said in a news release.

Those accessing Planet Fitness are asked to use North Hill Road. Other alternate routes include North 27th Street, Fletcher Avenue and North 33rd Street.

PHOTOS: SOUTH BELTWAY TOUR

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News