Railroad repairs to close section of Y Street

Repairs to close Y St. section
Beginning Monday, Y Street between 17th and 19th streets will be closed for railroad crossing repairs. The work is expected to continue through Friday.
Lincoln Transportation and Utilities officials said the repair work will shut down traffic and sidewalks also will be closed.
The department suggests using North 27th Street, Salt Creek Roadway, North Antelope Valley Parkway and Vine Street as an alternate route.
Folkways Blvd. portion to close
Road construction will close Folkways Boulevard to traffic beginning Monday between North 30th Street and Hilltop Road.
Work is expected to continue through Dec. 4, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities said in a news release.
Those accessing Planet Fitness are asked to use North Hill Road. Other alternate routes include North 27th Street, Fletcher Avenue and North 33rd Street.
