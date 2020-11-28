Railroad repairs to close section of Y Street

Beginning Monday, Y Street between 17th and 19th streets will be closed for railroad crossing repairs. The work is expected to continue through Friday.
Lincoln Transportation and Utilities officials said the repair work will shut down traffic and sidewalks also will be closed.
The department suggests using North 27th Street, Salt Creek Roadway, North Antelope Valley Parkway and Vine Street as an alternate route.
