Quiet zone along south Lincoln railway to get consideration

Railroad Transportation Safety District officials will consider studying the construction of a quiet zone on the railway cutting through south Lincoln along Nebraska 2.

District Executive Director Roger Figard said the board, comprised of Lincoln City Council members and Lancaster County commissioners, will vote on whether to authorize a study at the body's next meeting in December.

In August, Burlington Northern Santa Fe and Omaha Public Power District officials announced after 17 years of inactivity they would resume use of the rail line that heads east from Hobson Yard to the southeast along Nebraska 2 out of Lincoln.

Since then, some south and southeast Lincoln residents have called on the board to implement measures to keep train engineers from sounding their horns as they approach and pass intersections, which federal law requires.

Train engineers must sound their horn 30 seconds before a locomotive reaches an intersection unless a quiet zone is established.

Lancaster County has quiet zones in Waverly, Hickman and along the BNSF rail line that cuts through north Lincoln.

The BNSF-OPPD Line will average two train passes on the line every day when the tracks reactivate in January.